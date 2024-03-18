Industrial Steam Peeler Market Anticipating huge Growth of 7.1% CAGR by 2033

The increasing imperative to minimize peel loss is expected to drive growth in the global industrial steam peeler market during the forecast period. An array of fruit and vegetable processing companies are now turning to various techniques such as caustic peeling, abrasion peeling, and knife peeling to facilitate seamless peeling processes.

The escalating adoption of technologically advanced steam peeling solutions is poised to drive demand within the commercial sector. Leading manufacturers are actively innovating to offer a diverse range of power modifications aimed at enhancing the efficiency of peeling equipment.

Over the forecasted period from 2023 to 2033, the global industrial steam peeler market is anticipated to exhibit a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. This expansion is expected to propel the market from its 2023 valuation of US$ 631.0 Million to reach US$ 1,252.9 Million by the conclusion of 2033.

Regional Insights

In the United States, the industrial steam peeler market is poised to present an absolute dollar opportunity exceeding US$ 70.3 Million by 2033, capturing approximately 34% of the North American market share throughout the forecast period. Looking ahead, the United Kingdom is anticipated to undergo rapid expansion in the industrial steam peeler sector over the next decade. This growth trajectory is fueled by factors such as swift urbanization and the flourishing food industry. Moreover, escalating household consumption further contributes to the buoyancy of the industrial steam peeler market in the UK. According to insights from FMI, China's industrial steam peeler market is forecasted to generate an incremental opportunity surpassing US$ 46.4 Million, accounting for roughly 35% of the Asia Pacific market during the forecast period. The burgeoning population, coupled with evolving socioeconomic and cultural dynamics, bodes well for the sustained growth of the industrial steam peeler market in China.

For instance:

In November 2022, the Brazilian company Kraft Heinz Firm, renowned for its expertise in seasonings and sauces, announced a new agreement to acquire Companhia Hemmer Indústria e Comércio, a prominent Brazilian food company. This strategic move aims to broaden flavor options for Brazilian consumers while bolstering Kraft Heinz’s International Taste Elevation product platform and strengthening its presence in emerging markets.

Similarly, the Kraft Heinz Company unveiled plans to acquire Assan Foods, with the transaction slated to take effect in July 2022. Assan Foods is recognized for its extensive product portfolio, including offerings marketed under the Colorado brand, catering to diverse international cuisines. This acquisition is expected to bolster Kraft Heinz’s product offerings and market reach, further solidifying its position in the global food industry landscape.

Key Companies

Boema Spa

Buscetto costruzioni meccaniche srl

CFT Spa

CMI Equipment and Engineering Co.

DANA Technology ApS

EIMA Engineering GmbH

FENCO Food Machinery Srl

Food Machinery Australasia Ltd.

Idaho Steel

John Bean Technologies Corp.

Kiremko BV

Lyco Manufacturing Inc.

Pigo Srl

Spomasz Wronki

TNA Australia Pty Ltd.

Tomra Systems ASA

Turatti Srl

Yangzhou Flourish Fruit and Vegetable Juice Machinery Co. Ltd

Market Outlook by Category

By Product Type:

Batch Steam Peeler

Continuous Steam Peeler

By Application:

Restaurants

Fast-Food Outlets

Households

By Region: