Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Treatment Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth by 2031

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-18 — /EPR Network/ — COPD is a leading cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide, posing a significant burden on healthcare systems and patients’ quality of life. COPD treatment aims to relieve symptoms, prevent disease progression, reduce exacerbations, and improve lung function and exercise tolerance through pharmacological and non-pharmacological interventions.

The COPD Treatment Market encompasses a wide range of therapies, including bronchodilators (beta-agonists, anticholinergics), inhaled corticosteroids, combination inhalers, phosphodiesterase-4 (PDE-4) inhibitors, oxygen therapy, pulmonary rehabilitation, and surgical interventions (e.g., lung volume reduction surgery, lung transplantation). These treatments are tailored to individual patient needs based on disease severity, symptoms, exacerbation history, and comorbidities.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Treatment market is estimated to attain a valuation of US$ 30.4 Bn by the end of 2031, states a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Besides, the report notes that the market is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period, 2022-2031

The significant players operating in the global Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Treatment market are

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Sanofi, Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Mylan N.V., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.)., CHIESI Farmaceutici S.p.A., Orion Corporation, Almirall, Theravance Biopharma, Verona Pharmaceuticals, and Kyowa Hakko Kirin.

Key Drivers of the COPD Treatment Market:

High Disease Burden: COPD is a prevalent and debilitating respiratory condition associated with significant morbidity, mortality, and healthcare costs, driving the demand for effective treatment options to alleviate symptoms, improve lung function, and enhance quality of life for COPD patients. Smoking Epidemic: Tobacco smoking remains the primary risk factor for COPD development and progression, underscoring the need for smoking cessation interventions, public health campaigns, and comprehensive COPD management strategies to reduce smoking prevalence and prevent COPD-related morbidity and mortality. Aging Population: The aging population is more susceptible to COPD due to age-related changes in lung structure and function, comorbidities, and cumulative exposure to environmental risk factors, highlighting the importance of early diagnosis, proactive management, and personalized treatment approaches for elderly COPD patients. Advancements in Therapy: Ongoing research and development efforts have led to the introduction of new and improved COPD medications, inhaler devices, and treatment modalities, including long-acting bronchodilators, triple therapy combinations, biologic agents, and minimally invasive procedures, offering more effective and convenient treatment options for COPD patients.

Recent Developments in the COPD Treatment Market:

Biologic Therapies: The development of biologic therapies targeting specific inflammatory pathways (e.g., interleukin-5, interleukin-13) implicated in COPD pathogenesis has provided new treatment options for COPD patients with eosinophilic inflammation or frequent exacerbations resistant to standard therapy. Telemedicine and Remote Monitoring: The integration of telemedicine, remote monitoring, and digital health technologies into COPD care delivery has enabled virtual consultations, remote symptom monitoring, medication adherence tracking, and self-management support, enhancing access to care and improving treatment outcomes for COPD patients, particularly in rural or underserved areas. Personalized Medicine Approaches: Advances in precision medicine, biomarker identification, and phenotype-based treatment algorithms are facilitating more personalized and targeted approaches to COPD management, allowing for individualized therapy selection, optimization, and monitoring based on patient characteristics, disease phenotype, and treatment response.

Market Segmentation –

Drug Class Combination Therapy Bronchodilators Corticosteroids Phosphodiesterase Type 4 Inhibitor Mucokinetics Others

Type Chronic Bronchitis Emphysema

Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies



This Report lets you identify the opportunities in Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Treatment Market by means of a region:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))

South America (Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)

