Plant-based Vaccines Market Size (New Research) Report Reveals the Latest Trends and Growth Opportunities 2031

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-18 — /EPR Network/ — Traditional vaccine manufacturing methods often involve the use of live attenuated viruses, inactivated pathogens, or recombinant proteins produced in microbial or animal cell cultures. Plant-based vaccines represent an alternative platform for vaccine production, leveraging the natural ability of plants to express and assemble viral or bacterial antigens, offering several advantages such as scalability, cost-effectiveness, safety, and ease of production.

Plant-based Vaccines market is estimated to attain a valuation of US$ 2.34 bn by the end of 2031, states a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Besides, the report notes that the market is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR of 7.38% during the forecast period, 2021-2031

The Plant-based Vaccines Market encompasses a variety of plant species, including tobacco, tomatoes, potatoes, maize, and others, engineered to produce vaccine antigens through genetic modification or transient expression systems. These antigens can be administered orally, through ingestion of edible plant tissues, or delivered via injection as purified extracts or formulations. Plant-based vaccines have been developed for a range of infectious diseases, including influenza, hepatitis B, norovirus, rabies, and others, as well as therapeutic vaccines for cancer and autoimmune disorders.

The significant players operating in the global Plant-based Vaccines market are- Creative Biolabs, Medicago Inc., iBio, Fraunhofer Center for Manufacturing Innovation, ICON, EEA Consulting Engineers, Protalix, and Kentucky BioProcessing, Inc.

Key Drivers of the Plant-based Vaccines Market:

Scalability and Cost-Effectiveness: Plant-based vaccine production offers scalability and cost-effectiveness compared to traditional manufacturing methods, particularly for large-scale production of vaccines in resource-limited settings or in response to pandemics or emerging infectious diseases. Safety and Regulatory Considerations: Plant-based vaccines are generally considered safe for human use, as they do not involve live pathogens or animal-derived components, reducing the risk of contamination and adverse reactions. Regulatory agencies have established guidelines and requirements for the development, production, and approval of plant-based vaccines to ensure safety, efficacy, and quality standards. Global Health Challenges: The need for affordable, accessible, and effective vaccines to combat infectious diseases remains a critical global health challenge. Plant-based vaccines have the potential to address unmet medical needs, particularly in developing countries where access to traditional vaccines may be limited or cost-prohibitive. Technological Advancements: Advances in plant biotechnology, genetic engineering techniques, and transient expression systems have facilitated the development of novel plant-based vaccine platforms with improved expression levels, stability, and immunogenicity, accelerating vaccine development and commercialization efforts.

Recent Developments in the Plant-based Vaccines Market:

Clinical Trials and Regulatory Approvals: Several plant-based vaccines have advanced into clinical trials or received regulatory approvals for human or veterinary use, demonstrating safety, immunogenicity, and efficacy in preclinical and clinical studies. Partnerships and Collaborations: Collaboration between academic institutions, biopharmaceutical companies, government agencies, and non-profit organizations has facilitated research, development, and technology transfer initiatives to accelerate the commercialization of plant-based vaccines and expand their global reach. Commercialization Efforts: Efforts to scale up production, optimize manufacturing processes, and establish partnerships for vaccine distribution and commercialization have contributed to the advancement of plant-based vaccines from the laboratory to the marketplace, paving the way for broader adoption and acceptance.

Market Segmentation –

Type Bacterial Vaccine

Viral Vaccine

Others Plant Source Tobacco

Potato

Others Application Against Infectious Agents

Anti-Cancer

Against Autoimmune Disorders

This Report lets you identify the opportunities in Plant-based Vaccines Market by means of a region:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))

South America (Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)

