What are the Key Opportunities for Growth in the Surgical Robots Industry?

Surgical Robots Industry Data Book – Orthopedics and Non- Orthopedics Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

The global Surgical Robots Industry was estimated at USD 3.5 billion in 2022 and is expanding at significant CAGR of 18% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc.

Grand View Research’s surgical robots industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports and summary presentations on individual areas of research along with a surgical robots statistics e-book.

Access the Global Surgical Robots Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030, compiled with details like market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies

Orthopedics Market Growth & Trends

The global Orthopedics Market size is expected to reach USD 0.81 billion in 2022, registering a CAGR of 12.8% according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth is attributed to the increasing prevalence of orthopedic conditions, such as degenerative bone disease, the growing geriatric population, and an increasing number of accidents. According to a study conducted by WHO, around 80% of the geriatric population lives in middle and low-income nations. This is anticipated to create a huge opportunity for key players in the market to expand their presence in emerging nations.

Moreover, the early onset of musculoskeletal problems, mostly caused by a sedentary lifestyle and obesity, is expected to drive market expansion. Musculoskeletal diseases affect around 1.71 billion people globally, according to the Global Burden of Disease in 2021. As a result, an increase in musculoskeletal problems is expected to drive the market over the forecast period. Additionally, growing awareness regarding the availability of innovative items is causing hospitals to improve their technology and services frequently. Furthermore, payment coverage for orthopedic therapies has contributed to the adoption of orthopedic procedures.

Order your copy of the Free Sample of “Surgical Robots Industry Data Book – Orthopedics and Non- Orthopedics Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030” Data Book, published by Grand View Research

Non-Orthopedics Market Growth & Trends

The global Non-Orthopedics Market size was valued at USD 2.74 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders coupled with the rising number of road accidents causing brain injuries. According to the International Brain Injury Association, around one million traumatic brain injuries are treated in the United States every year. Additionally, around 80,000 patients are discharged from hospitals with traumatic brain injury disability.

Furthermore, technological advancements in the field of neurology, urology, and gynecology have eliminated direct human involvement in surgical operations. These devices are reducing the downsides of invasive procedures. Data recorders, HD microscopic cameras, remote navigation systems, motion sensors, transducers, and robotic-controlled catheters are among the most recent advancements. The major market participants are investing much in R&D to develop technologically advanced medical devices. For example, Brain Scientific, Inc. will deliver the next-generation NeuroCap device in March 2021. It is an advanced EEG electrode array that is utilized in clinical and research settings to deliver quick EEGs whenever required. This is anticipated to drive market growth in the coming years.

Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of high blood pressure and diabetes is also contributing to the rising demand for efficient and technologically advanced urology solutions. According to data published by the American Kidney Fund, around 25% of kidney failures are caused due to high blood pressure, and around 38.4% of kidney conditions are caused due to diabetes. The aforementioned factor is anticipated to drive the market demand over the forecast period.

Go through the table of content of Surgical Robots Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage & Scope of the study

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Surgical Robots industry are:

Intuitive Surgical

Medtronic

TransEnterix Surgical, Inc.

Renishaw plc.

THINK Surgical, Inc.

Check out more Industry Data Books, published by Grand View Research

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/sector-reports-list

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter