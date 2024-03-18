Image-Based Barcode Reader Market Poised for Steady Growth at 7% CAGR Through 2030, Driven by Convergence of Technology and Commerce

The image-based barcode reader market forecasts a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7% until 2030. This growth trajectory is propelled by the widespread integration of highly advanced smartphones across society, ushering in a new era of application-driven retail solutions. QR codes and barcodes, once primarily used for inventory management, are now becoming invaluable assets for captivating consumers through innovative marketing strategies.

In today’s competitive business landscape, companies are actively harnessing the vast potential of image-based barcodes. These dynamic codes have evolved into compelling focal points within marketing initiatives, effectively bridging the gap between physical and digital realms to provide consumers with immersive and interactive experiences. Consequently, businesses are leveraging this technology to craft engaging campaigns that deeply involve customers in their brand narratives.

Advancing Sensor Technology: A Catalyst for Market Growth

The rapid evolution of sensor technology is poised to drive substantial growth in the market. Fueled by innovative developments such as the High-Powered Integrated Torch (HPIT) image creation system, propelled by high-speed liquid lens technology and Time-of-Flight (ToF) distance measurement, the landscape is witnessing a tangible transformation. This system’s prowess lies in its ability to facilitate dynamic autofocus at impressive frames per second (FPS).

Emerging image-based barcode readers are now equipped with the HPIT feature, revolutionizing applications in high-rate tunnel sortation and warehouse handling. These scenarios often involve varying product dimensions and packages, necessitating the camera’s swift adaptation to diverse focal ranges.

Distinguished by its superior illumination capabilities, the HPIT light proves optimal for fixed-position image-based barcode readers. It serves as a perfect solution for deciphering challenging barcodes, facilitating presentation scanning, and addressing scenarios characterized by fluctuating working distances. This innovative solution harnesses high-rate autofocus technology and integrates distance sensors to deliver exceptional 1D and 2D code image creation, further augmented by 16 programmable LED lights. As sensor technology continues to evolve, it illuminates a path of progress, enabling dynamic applications across diverse sectors.

Prospects of the Image-Based Barcode Reader Market and Noteworthy Insights:

As of 2019, North America stood strong as the market leader, commanding 28% of the value share.

In the face of pandemic-induced slowdowns and an 80% drop in volume share, notably observed in countries like China, the market is forecasted for recovery by the year 2021.

The Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector’s expenditure, totaling $689 billion in 2020, is projected to further enhance the market’s prospects for image-based barcode readers.

Key Segments Covered:

Imaging Type:

1D Image/Code Scanning

2D Image/Code Scanning

Product Type:

Portable/Handheld Scanners

Rugged Scanners

PDS Scanners

Smart Phones

Automatic Readers

Cordless Scanners

Fixed-Position Scanners

Stationery Scanners

Presentation Scanners

End-Users:

Retail and Commercial

Manufacturing

Automotive

F&B

Semiconductors

General Manufacturing

Others

Healthcare

Logistics & Warehouse

Commercial Aviation

Defense

Others

Technology:

S Mounted Lens

C Mounted Lens

Autofocus/Liquid Based Lens

Connectivity:

USB

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

PoE (Power over Ethernet)

Sales Channel:

Online

Offline

Region/Country:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

Middle East & Africa

