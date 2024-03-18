Global Mining Flotation Chemicals Market Expected to Scale to US$ 19,360.2 Million by 2033, Fueled by Demand Surge Across Mining, Construction, and Transportation Sectors

According to FMI’s analysis, the mining flotation chemicals industry is expected to rise at a 5% CAGR over the forecasted period. In 2023, the sector is expected to grow to a market value of US$ 11,885.5 million.

Standard copper ore grade has significantly reduced in the last few years. Mineral ores’ grades are reducing owing to aging mineral resources. As various chemicals are required to restore the ideal mineral, the requirement for mining flotation chemicals is expected to increase as ore grades decline.

Chemical firms working in mining flotation are currently focusing on understanding better flotation collector feedback to different mineralogy species. The market has recently observed a trend toward the creation of novel frothers. Apart from this, shifting from high molecular structure glycol-based frothers to MIBC permitted for coarser grinding in the mill.

The industry players are also diving deep into what makes the flotation collectors tick to different mineralogy species. By understanding the science behind it, the players are customizing chemical responses to better the ore processing efficiency. Producers are constantly working toward gaining a better grip on consumers wanting to distribute customized reagents.

“The market research study highlights the significant role of mining flotation chemicals in the global mining industry. These chemicals play a crucial role in separating valuable minerals from ore during the flotation process, contributing to improved mineral recovery and reduced environmental impact. As the mining sector continues to expand, the demand for these chemicals is expected to grow, presenting substantial opportunities for market players.” says Analyst at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Top Highlights from the FMI’s Analysis of the Mining Flotation Chemicals Market:

The mining flotation chemicals industry in the United States is expected to account for 23.1% market share in 2023. The massive stake of the country is forecast to drive more market opportunities for manufacturers in the coming years.

Germany’s mining flotation chemicals industry is expected to share 5.8% of the market in 2023. Due to Germany’s prominent presence in the Europe market, the country is expected to attract market players willing to scale their business in the region.

Australia’s share in the market is 2.4% in 2023. As a result of the budding market for mining flotation chemicals in the country, the market is projected to witness an expansion in its revenues.

China is expected to observe a robust market CAGR of 26.3% over the forecast period.

India is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2033.

The United Kingdom market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.1% over the upcoming years.

Based on product type, sulfide ore is expected to account for 67.7% market share in 2023.

Under the chemical type category, the flocculants segment bagged a 32.1% market share in 2023.

Top Key Players in the Mining Flotation Chemicals Market

Cytec Industries Inc

BASF SE

Air Products and Chemicals

Clariant AG

Huntsman Corporation

Kemira Oyj

Chevron Philips Chemical Company LLC

Nasaco International LLC

Beijing Hengju Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Axis House (Pty) Ltd

Mining Flotation Chemicals Market by Category

By Ore Type:

Sulfide Ore

Non-Sulfide

By Chemical Type:

Collectors

Frothers

Dispersants

Activators

Depressants

Flocculants

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

