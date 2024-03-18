Marigold Oleoresin Market Sees Significant Growth Amidst Demand for Natural Ingredients and Clean Label Products

Wilmington, United States, 2024-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The global marigold oleoresin market is witnessing significant growth, driven by a surge in demand for natural coloring agents and clean label products in various industries. With increasing applications in food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and personal care & cosmetics, marigold oleoresin is emerging as a versatile ingredient with promising market potential. This article explores the latest trends, market dynamics, and strategic insights shaping the growth trajectory of the global marigold oleoresin market, offering valuable perspectives for stakeholders across diverse sectors.

Key Players and Market Developments

Key players of Marigold Oleoresin Market are Ozone Natural Pvt. Ltd., Synthite, AVT Natural Products, Olive Lifesciences Private Limited, Xiamen Boten, Handan Deyuan Bio-Tech Co Ltd, Chenguang Biotech Group Co Ltd, Plant Lipids, Naturex (Givaduan), Aturex Nutritionals

Market Overview and Growth Projections:

The global marigold oleoresin market is estimated to have reached a value of US$ 65.8 million in 2022 and is projected to expand at a robust CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2032. By the end of the forecast period, the market is anticipated to surpass US$ 136.7 million, propelled by increasing consumer preference for natural and clean label products.

Market Drivers and Analysts’ Viewpoint:

The market for marigold oleoresin is primarily driven by the growing demand for natural coloring agents in the food & beverage industry and the rising consumer inclination towards clean label and natural products. Analysts foresee a surge in product development initiatives by market players to gain a competitive edge. However, fluctuations in raw material prices pose a challenge to market expansion, necessitating strategic adaptation and resilience.

Adoption of Organic Certified Marigold Oleoresin:

The adoption of organic certified marigold oleoresin is on the rise, fueled by the increasing trend of consuming natural food products. Organic food producers are leveraging the exemption provisions in organic laws to incorporate natural extracts with coloring capabilities, further driving market growth. The advancement of the cosmetics and personal care industries is also contributing to the demand for oleoresin, reflecting evolving consumer preferences.

Rise in Pharmaceutical Applications:

Marigold oleoresins find extensive applications in the pharmaceutical industry, attributed to their anti-cancer, antioxidant, and therapeutic properties. The presence of lutein and carotenoids in marigold oleoresin offers health benefits such as reducing free radicals, treating digestive disorders, and healing bacterial infections. The pharmaceutical sector’s growing focus on natural ingredients is expected to propel the demand for marigold oleoresin in therapeutic formulations.

Utilization in the Food Industry:

The food & beverage industry remains a key market for marigold oleoresin, primarily used as a natural coloring agent to enhance the flavor and appearance of various food products. Its application spans across a wide range of products including alcoholic beverages, snacks, pastries, and jellies. The unique color characteristics and health advantages of carotenoid pigments present in marigold oleoresin are driving its popularity in the food processing industry.

Strengthening Distribution Channels and Market Expansion:

Market players are focusing on strengthening distribution channels, including hypermarkets, supermarkets, and online retail platforms, to capitalize on the growing demand for marigold oleoresins globally. The proliferation of online channels and digitalization has facilitated convenient access to products, thereby boosting market growth. Additionally, strategic collaborations and alliances are contributing to the expansion of the global marigold oleoresin market.

