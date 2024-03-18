Global Jasmine Extract Market Set to Bloom: Projected Growth, Key Players, and Market Dynamics

Wilmington, United States, 2024-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The global jasmine extract market has been experiencing a blossoming trajectory, poised for substantial growth in the coming decade. Valued at US$ 77.4 million in 2022, the market is projected to surge at a notable CAGR of 9.8%, reaching an estimated value of US$ 196.2 million by the end of 2032. As consumer preferences veer towards natural and healthy ingredients, jasmine extract, with its myriad applications and nutritional benefits, emerges as a frontrunner in various sectors, from cosmetics to food and beverage.

Key Players and Market Developments

Some of the key players in the market include Norex Flavours Private Limited, Mane KANCOR, VedaOils, Synthite Industries Ltd., Organoveda, Norex Flavours Private Limited, Aromaaz International, Floral Essential Oil, NATURE SPARSH HEALTH CARE, OLD TREE, Ji’An ZhongXiang Natural Plants Co.,Ltd, Kush Aroma Exports, INDIA AROMA OILS AND COMPANY, AVI Naturals, Flavor & Extract Manufacturers Assoc., etc.

Market Dynamics:

The conventional segment dominates the jasmine extract market, accounting for approximately 85.2% of the market volume share in 2022. Within the end-use segment, the cosmetic & personal care sector holds a significant value share of around 39.6%, valued at US$ 30.6 million in 2022. This segment is anticipated to witness a steady growth rate of 9.4% during the forecast period. Supercritical fluid extraction (SCFE) emerges as the leading extraction method, holding a value market share of 33.5% in 2022 and expected to reach US$ 66.5 million by 2032.

Market Trends:

Jasmine extract finds extensive application in various sectors, fuelling its consumption worldwide. In the cosmetic industry, it is revered for its ability to restore skin luster and balance moisture, offering a natural solution for dry and acne-prone skin. Moreover, its aroma is utilized in aromatherapy to boost energy levels and stimulate emotional well-being.

The nutritional value associated with jasmine extract, coupled with rising consumer awareness regarding health benefits, is propelling market growth further. Rich in antioxidants such as catechins and polyphenols, jasmine extract is sought after for its anti-inflammatory properties, aiding in the prevention of chronic diseases like arthritis and cancer.

Market Strategies:

Key players in the jasmine extract market are leveraging research and development synergies, focusing on product innovation, and expanding their production bases to capitalize on the growing demand. For example, Mane Kancor’s heavy investment in R&D and quality testing ensures the delivery of innovative products meeting food safety requirements. Similarly, Norex Flavours Private Limited has strategically set up manufacturing units equipped with state-of-the-art technology to meet increasing customer demands.

