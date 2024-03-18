Global Garlic Oleoresin Market to Experience Robust Growth, Fueled by Rising Consumer Preference for Natural Ingredients

Wilmington, United States, 2024-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The garlic oleoresin market is witnessing a robust growth trajectory, underscored by increasing consumer preference for natural and healthy ingredients. Valued at US$ 131 million in 2022, this market is poised to expand at a significant CAGR of 9.4%, reaching an estimated value of US$ 320.5 million by the end of 2032. As consumers become more health-conscious and seek out natural alternatives, garlic oleoresin emerges as a frontrunner in various industries, particularly in food and beverage.

Key Players and Market Developments

Some of the key players in the market include Mane KANCOR, Synthite Industries Ltd., Universal Oleoresins, Akay, Bioingredia Natural Pvt Ltd., AVT Natural Products Limited, Manohar Botanical Extracts Pvt. Ltd., Plant Lipids Private Limited, BOS Natural Flavors Pvt. Ltd., Vidya Herbs Pvt. Ltd., Sami Spices, HDDES Group, and others

Market Dynamics:

The conventional segment dominates the garlic oleoresin market, holding a market volume share of around 93.8% in 2022. In terms of end use, the food & beverage sector commands a majority of the value share, accounting for approximately 75.0% and valued at US$ 97.8 million in 2022. This segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. Supercritical fluid extraction (SCFE) method holds a smaller but notable share of 7.0% in 2022, with anticipated growth to US$ 24.2 million by 2032.

Market Trends:

The rising consumer spending on natural products is driving the adoption of garlic oleoresin. Consumers are increasingly conscious of their health and are willing to pay more for natural products. This trend has prompted manufacturers to align their product lines accordingly, resulting in increased utilization of garlic oleoresins in various consumer goods. Health benefits associated with garlic oleoresins, such as anti-inflammatory properties and relief from common ailments, further contribute to market growth.

Health Benefits Associated with Garlic Oleoresins:

Garlic oleoresins offer a plethora of health benefits, ranging from alleviating common colds to providing relief from headaches and arthritis. With an increasing prevalence of health concerns among consumers, garlic oleoresins are gaining traction as natural remedies. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), headache disorders affect a significant portion of the global population, with migraine being a prevalent condition. Garlic oleoresins, with their therapeutic properties, offer relief from such ailments, driving their demand in the market.

Rise in Applications Driving Global Market:

Garlic oleoresins find extensive applications across various industries, thanks to their strong aroma and flavor. They are commonly used as flavoring agents in food processing, owing to their microbiological benefits and convenience in storage and transportation. The increasing demand for oleoresins in baked foods, snacks, and beverages is further propelling market growth. Manufacturers are focusing on product development and innovation to meet the diverse needs of consumers, ensuring quality and timely innovation through research and development activities.

