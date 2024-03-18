Tuberose Extract Market Set to Blossom, Propelled by Consumer Demand for Natural Products and Technological Innovations

Wilmington, United States, 2024-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The tuberose extract market is poised for significant growth, driven by increasing consumer demand for natural products and rising awareness of health and wellness benefits. With a value of US$ 244.6 million in 2022, the market is projected to expand at a steady CAGR of 5.4%, reaching an estimated value of US$ 413.5 million by the end of 2032. As consumers seek transparency in their purchases and gravitate towards natural ingredients, tuberose extract emerges as a frontrunner in various industries, particularly cosmetics, personal care, and food and beverage.

Key Players and Market Developments

Some of the key players in the tuberose extract market include Mane KANCOR, Firmenich SA, A. Fakhry & Co., Asean Aromatics Pvt Ltd., Green Flora Ltd., Synthite Industries Ltd., Robertet, NESSO, Katyani Exports, HDDES Group, R.K’s Aroma, Bhoomi Naturals, and BOS Natural Flavors Pvt. Ltd.

Market Dynamics:

Organic tuberose extract exhibits promising growth potential, with a CAGR of 5.8% and a market volume share of 12.6% in 2022. The cosmetics and personal care industry show the highest growth potential, with a CAGR of 5.9%, followed by the food and beverage industry at 5.5%. Regionally, the North American market displays promising growth, with a CAGR of 6.1%, driven by increasing consumer preference for natural products.

Market Trends:

One of the primary trends driving the tuberose extract market is the rising demand for natural products. Consumers are increasingly conscious of their purchases, seeking products with natural ingredients. This trend is fueling the adoption of floral extracts like tuberose, which offer both aromatic and therapeutic benefits.

Moreover, there is a growing millennial demand for flavored food, driving the utilization of tuberose extract in the food and beverage industry. Millennials prioritize flavor and quality in their food choices, making tuberose extract an attractive option for enhancing taste profiles.

Challenges and Opportunities:

While the demand for tuberose extract is on the rise, challenges such as the high production costs and pricing of tuberose extract hinder market growth. The production process requires a significant amount of flowers to yield a small quantity of extract, leading to higher prices. However, advancements in extraction processes, such as supercritical fluid extraction and microwave-assisted extraction, offer opportunities to increase yield and efficiency.

Market Strategies:

Key players in the tuberose extract market are investing in technology and research to enhance extraction processes and meet market demands. Companies like Synthite Industries Ltd. and Robertet Company are leveraging the latest technologies for efficient extraction and product development. By focusing on research and development, these companies aim to expand their product portfolios and strengthen their market presence.

