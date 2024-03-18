Water-Soluble Packaging Market Poised for Rapid Growth, Valued at US$ 6,491 million by 2033 at a CAGR of 4.0%

Posted on 2024-03-18 by in Advertising, Retail // 0 Comments

The water-soluble packaging market is forecasted to witness significant expansion, with a projected value of US$ 3,450 million in 2023, expected to surge to US$ 6,491 million by 2033, boasting a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. This burgeoning industry offers environmentally friendly solutions for packaging products across various sectors including food, healthcare, agriculture, and consumer products.

Get an Exclusive Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-17202

Key Factors Driving Market Growth

  1. Rising Demand for Sustainable Packaging: With increasing government regulations on plastic waste and growing consumer awareness of environmental issues, there is a surge in demand for sustainable packaging solutions, driving the adoption of water-soluble packaging materials.
  2. Investment in Research and Development: Key companies are heavily investing in R&D to enhance the quality of water-soluble packaging materials and expand their application areas, contributing to market growth and innovation.
  3. Asia Pacific Leading Adoption: The Asia Pacific region leads the adoption of sustainable practices and policies, making it a core region for the water-soluble packaging market, further propelling its growth.

Considerations for Manufacturers Entering the Industry

  • Material Selection: Choosing consumer-safe, environmentally sustainable, and cost-effective materials is crucial.
  • Manufacturing Process: Ensuring the availability of requisite equipment and skills for consistent high-quality production.
  • Product Compatibility: Assessing product qualities such as pH and temperature to prevent premature dissolution or damage.
  • Strategy and Marketing: Develop robust marketing strategies to educate consumers on the benefits of water-soluble packaging.
  • Regulations and Certifications: Ensuring compliance with safety and environmental regulations, along with relevant certifications.

Challenges Facing the Market Expansion

Despite its numerous benefits, the water-soluble packaging market encounters several hurdles including lack of awareness, high production costs, limited availability of materials, concerns over strength and durability, and challenges with recycling and waste management.

Emerging Trends in the Market

  • Development of new materials like polysaccharides and proteins.
  • Adoption in the agriculture and cosmetics sectors.
  • Exploration by leading food and beverage brands.
  • Rise of startups offering innovative solutions.

Market Drivers

  1. Reduced Waste:  The water-soluble nature of these materials reduces packaging waste. It dissolves in water, eliminating the need for traditional disposal methods, such as recycling or landfilling, which can be beneficial in reducing overall environmental impact.
  2. Environmental Sustainability:  With a rising global emphasis on eco-friendly solutions, water-soluble packaging provides an environmentally sustainable alternative. It addresses concerns about plastic pollution and aligns with the increasing demand for sustainable packaging options.
  3. Consumer Convenience:  Water-soluble packaging offers convenience, especially in applications like single-use detergent pods or soluble food wrappers. Consumers appreciate the ease of use and disposal, contributing to the market’s popularity.
  4. Innovation in Industries:  Industries such as pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and food are adopting water-soluble packaging for various applications. This increasing versatility contributes to the market’s expansion as manufacturers explore new and innovative uses.

Request Report Methodology:  https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-17202

Key Players

  • Lithey Inc.
  • Mondi Group
  • Sekisui Chemicals
  • Kuraray Co.Ltd
  • Mitsubishi Chemicals Holdings
  • Aquapak Polymers Ltd
  • Lactips
  • Cortec Corporation
  • Acedag Ltd.
  • MSD Corporation
  • Prodotti Solutions
  • JRF Technology LLC
  • Amtopak Inc.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape is driven by factors such as innovation, sustainability, cost-effectiveness, and regulatory compliance. Market players are focusing on expanding their product offerings, developing new materials and technologies, and collaborating with other companies and institutions.

  • According to Aquapak Polymer Ltd. (UK), the Finisterre garment sector released Aquapak polymer garment packaging bags in October 2021. To replace traditional packaging, the business wants to use soluble packing.
  • Powerflute Group, a subsidiary of Nordic Packaging and Container Holdings, was acquired by Mondi Group (Austria) in June 2020. To expand its innovative packaging business in Europe.
  • Kuraray Co. Ltd. (Japan) opened a water-soluble film production unit in Indiana, United States, in March 2020. The advancement may help the company’s capacity to increase its manufacturing capabilities.

Buy Now/Purchase:  https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/17202

Segmentation Analysis of the Market:

By Raw Material:

  • Polymers
  • Surfactants
  • Fibers

By Design:

  • Plate
  • Tubular

By End-user Industry:

  • Industrial
  • Food and Beverages
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Agriculture
  • Chemical
  • Water Treatment
  • Residential

By Region:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • East Asia
  • South Asia
  • Oceania
  • The Middle East & Africa

Author

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:       

Nandini Singh Sawlani 

Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com
LinkedInTwitterBlogs | YouTube

 

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2024 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution