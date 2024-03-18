Spreading Success: Fruit Snacks Market Reaches US$ 11,120 Million by 2034 with CAGR 7.4%

Worldwide fruit snacks market request is expected to be esteemed at US$ 5,456 Million in 2022, conjecturing a CAGR of 7.4% to be esteemed at US$ 11,120 Million from 2022 to 2032. Development is ascribed to the rising interest in fundamental nutrients and minerals to support invulnerability alongside further developed interest in fiber-advanced items. From 2016-2021 a CAGR of 5.5% was enlisted for the fruit snacks market.

The Fruit Snacks Market is rapidly expanding as consumers adopt better snacking habits. With an increase in health consciousness and a penchant for on-the-go solutions, fruit snacks are a convenient and nutritious option. Manufacturers are working on introducing novel and natural fruit-based goods, which will drive market expansion and diversification of flavours and forms to meet various consumer tastes.

Fruit snacks are snacks made from processed fruits in the food and beverage sector. Smoothies, fruit chunks, applesauce dip, fruit salad, popsicles, fruit sandwiches, and various fruit treats are examples. These foods are high in vitamins and minerals such as potassium, magnesium, vitamin A, and others that are beneficial to human health. Fruit snacks have been linked to a lower risk of cardiovascular disease, high blood pressure, and weight-related disorders such as obesity and diabetes.

Increasing consumers’ demand for healthy food products coupled with rising disposable income in developing countries are major factors fueling the growth of the global fruit snacks market, and this is expected to continue over the forecast period. In addition, the rise in awareness regarding the health benefits associated with fruits is slated to facilitate the growth of the market.

Consumers’ rising demand for convenience food items due to busy lifestyles and inability to cook is a strong force promoting the industry’s growth. Fruit snacks are readily available in retail stores worldwide. Thus, because of this, the market should record a double-digit CAGR during the forecast period.

Fruit Snacks Market Growth Driven by Consumers’ Growing Demand for Healthy Food Products

Fruits are natural products obtained from plants which are edible for consumption. They come in various types such as berries, citrus, apples and pears, melons, tropical and exotic, stone fruits, and many more. Fruits have many health benefits when consumed either in the raw or processed form, e.g., fruit sandwiches and fruit salad. For instance, orange is a rich source of vitamin C essential for the repair and development of body tissues

It also helps in the maintenance of cartilages and the healing of wounds. Health benefits like these are what is driving consumers toward the consumption of fruit snacks and this will create a surge in demand for these food products in the global market. The global fruit snack market is expected to witness a tremendous growth over the forecast period due to this.

The growing awareness of the adverse effect of consuming artificial or synthetic products is another major factor triggering the growth of the fruits snack market. Consumers are conscious of the quality of food items they consume, so they are ready to spend on natural food products since they are of high quality compared to artificial food products.

Increasing Disposable Income

Emerging economies such as China, India and Japan are expected to facilitate the growth of the global fruit snacks market due to the rising disposable income of consumers in these countries. The per capita consumption of fruit snacks is growing tremendously in the Asia Pacific since the population within the region is high.

Fruit Snacks Market Restraints

The growth of the global fruit snacks market is going to be hampered by the rising consumers’ perception regarding the harmful effect of consuming processed food items.

Fruit Snacks Market: Region-wise Analysis

North America is expected to dominate the global fruit snacks market in terms of total revenue followed by Europe during the forecast period. The United States is the most dominant country within North America after contributing the largest share of revenue to the regions total revenue. However, the Asia Pacific is slated to be the fastest growing market for fruit snack due to the rising disposable income of individuals in developing countries like China and India.

Fruit Snacks Market: Competitive Landscape

Welch Foods Inc.

General Mills Inc.

SunOpta

Kellogg Co.

Sunkist Growers, Inc.

Crunchies Food Company.

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Poland, Russia)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Northern Africa, South Africa)

Report Highlights

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry validated market data and projections with suitable set of assumptions and methodology. Research report provides analysis and information by categories such as market segments, geographies, types, technology and applications.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts, and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Global Fruit Snacks Market Segment Analysis

The global fruit snacks market can be segmented on the following basis:

By Application

Beverages

Dairy

Sweet and Savory

Others

By Distribution Channel

Supermarket/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Retailing

Specialist Retailers

Others

