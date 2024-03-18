Copper and Silver Components in Electric Vehicle Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2031

The global copper and silver components in the electric vehicle market is witnessing a remarkable growth trajectory, valued at US$ 2.6 Bn in 2022 and anticipated to surge at a robust CAGR of 15.1% from 2023 to 2031, reaching a projected US$ 9.3 Bn by the end of 2031. Analysts attribute this exponential growth to the surge in electric vehicle production, coupled with the superior characteristics of copper and silver.

Market Dynamics:

Driving Forces: a. Electric Vehicle Production: The increasing production of electric vehicles and the exceptional properties of copper and silver are the primary drivers behind the growth in the market. Electric vehicles are experiencing a surge in demand, propelled by technological advancements, improved affordability, and the widespread availability of electric charging infrastructure.

b. Copper’s Crucial Role: Copper plays a vital role in electro-mobility, facilitating efficient energy transfer from batteries to motors. Advancements in energy-independent vehicles, powered by copper-supported solar photovoltaic panels, further contribute to market expansion.

c. Investments in Development: Manufacturers are investing in the development and optimization of copper and silver-based components to meet the increasing performance demands of electric vehicles.

Market Overview:

Copper and Silver Components in Electric Vehicles: An Insight: a. Usage in Electric Vehicles: Copper and silver are utilized in electric vehicles due to their excellent electrical conductivity and other desirable properties. Copper is extensively used in electric motor windings for efficient energy transfer, while silver, known for superior electrical conductivity, finds application in contacts and switches.

b. Recyclability: Both copper and silver are recyclable materials, aligning with the automotive sector’s increasing focus on sustainability. This promotes a circular economy and reduces the environmental impact of electric vehicles.

Growth Drivers:

Role in Electric Vehicle Production: a. Essential Wiring Material: Copper and silver play crucial roles in electric vehicle production, particularly in wiring, electric motors, batteries, and charging stations. The emphasis on greener transportation is driving the growth of copper and silver components in the electric vehicle market.

b. Thermal Conductivity: Exceptional thermal conductivity properties of copper and silver contribute to effective heat dissipation, maintaining optimal operating temperatures and extending the lifespan of critical components such as batteries and power electronics.

c. Weight Efficiency: As electric vehicles aim for lightweight designs, copper and silver components offer a high strength-to-weight ratio, contributing to reduced overall vehicle weight without compromising performance and safety.

Market Trends:

Global Transition Toward Electric Mobility: a. Government Initiatives: Governments worldwide are implementing regulations and incentives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, fostering the transition toward electric mobility. Incentives and subsidies are driving the demand for copper and silver components in electric vehicles.

b. Electric Buses and Agricultural Machinery: Government initiatives to increase the adoption of electric buses and agricultural machinery are creating significant opportunities for copper and silver components in the market.

c. Power Transmission Focus: Copper’s extensive use in EV wiring and busbars, essential for transmitting electrical current, aligns with the market’s growing focus on enhancing power transmission efficiency.

Regional Outlook:

Asia Pacific Dominance: Asia Pacific is projected to account for a major share from 2023 to 2031, driven by the expansion of the electric vehicle market. Demand for copper in major EV markets such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India is expected to rise significantly.

Key Players:

Competitive Landscape: The market is highly competitive, with key players such as Thyssenkrupp, Munot Metalloys, TRIAC Corporation, and others adopting various strategies to gain a competitive edge. Each player’s profile includes parameters such as company overview, financials, business strategies, and recent developments.

Key Developments:

Uber and Tata Motors Partnership: In February 2023, Uber partnered with Tata Motors to procure 25,000 EVs, showcasing the growing demand for electric vehicles in ride-sharing platforms.

Tech Mahindra and SoftTech Collaboration: In October 2022, Tech Mahindra collaborated with SoftTech to digitally revolutionize the construction and infrastructure industry, driving increased demand for copper and silver components.

Mahindra and Mahindra’s EV Models: In November 2021, Mahindra and Mahindra set a target to introduce 16 electric vehicle models by 2027, contributing to the expansion of the electric vehicle market.

