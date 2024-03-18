Copper and Silver Components in Power and Industrial Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2031

The global market for copper and silver components in power and industrial applications is witnessing substantial growth, valued at US$ 9.8 Trn in 2022 and projected to achieve a remarkable CAGR of 8.7% from 2023 to 2031, reaching US$ 20.8 Trn by the end of 2031. Analysts highlight the rise in investment in power infrastructure, particularly in emerging economies, and rapid technological advancements as key drivers propelling market expansion.

Market Dynamics:

Driving Forces:

Investment in Power Infrastructure: Increased investment in power infrastructure, especially in emerging economies, is fueling market growth. This investment aims to enhance power generation, transmission, and distribution systems to meet growing energy demands.

Technological Advancements: Rapid technological advancements, including innovations in materials, manufacturing processes, and component designs, are driving market expansion by improving the performance and efficiency of copper and silver components.

Challenges:

Supply Fluctuations: Fluctuations in supply, influenced by factors such as mining production, geopolitical events, and environmental regulations, can impact the availability and cost of copper and silver components, posing challenges to market growth.

Market Overview:

Usage of Copper and Silver Components:

Copper Components: Widely used in power and industrial applications due to their excellent electrical and thermal conductivity, corrosion resistance, and malleability. Components include wires, cables, busbars, connectors, terminals, coils, windings, and various other electrical and electronic parts.

Silver Components: Employed in applications requiring high conductivity and reliability, such as electrical contacts, switches, relays, and connectors. Silver ensures efficient power transmission, minimizes energy loss, and maintains the integrity of electrical signals.

Growth Drivers:

Electrical & Electronics Sector: The surge in demand for smartphones, tablets, computers, and other electronic devices is driving the need for copper and silver components, such as connectors, switches, and conductors, in the electrical & electronics sector.

Electric Vehicle Sales: Increased adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid vehicles is boosting the demand for copper components in electric motors, batteries, and charging infrastructure. Silver components play a crucial role in power electronics and motor drives within EVs, contributing to market growth.

Market Trends:

High Demand for Electrical Contacts: Electrical contacts segment is expected to dominate the market, driven by their use in establishing and maintaining electrical connections in power generation, transmission, and distribution systems. Copper contacts offer low resistance, minimizing energy losses and maximizing power transfer efficiency.

Cadmium-based Components: Cadmium-based components are gaining traction due to their high melting point and excellent corrosion resistance, making them suitable for various industrial applications where exposure to moisture and harsh environments is common.

Regional Outlook:

Asia Pacific is projected to constitute a significant share of the market, driven by rapid industrialization, urban development, and investment in infrastructure projects. Countries like China and India are witnessing increased demand for copper and silver components to support growing energy needs.

Key Players:

The market is characterized by the presence of several major players, including Alloy Holdings LLC, Alps Alpine Co., Ltd., Aviva Metals, CHECON LLC, and others. These players are enhancing their market position through strategies such as collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and expansion of product lines.

Key Developments:

In January 2023, Plug Power and Johnson Matthey announced a strategic partnership to accelerate the green hydrogen economy, indicating a growing focus on sustainable technologies.

In July 2021, KMD Group unveiled its copper strips, catering to the demand for current-carrying components with superior electrical and thermal conductivity.

