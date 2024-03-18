Electric Vehicle Charge Air Cooler Market Projected to Exhibit Growth at 22.8% CAGR by 2031- TMR Study

The electric vehicle charge air cooler (CAC) market is experiencing a transformative phase, valued at US$ 478.0 Mn in 2022 and projected to witness an impressive CAGR of 22.8% from 2023 to 2031, reaching a substantial US$ 3.1 Bn by 2031. Analysts attribute this exponential growth to the escalating adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and a heightened focus on curbing carbon emissions. This article delves into the dynamics, trends, and key players shaping the electric vehicle charge air cooler industry.

Market Dynamics:

Driving Forces:

Rise in Electric Vehicle Adoption: The surge in awareness regarding environmental concerns and the need to comply with stringent emission standards has accelerated the demand for electric vehicles. Governments worldwide are enforcing regulations, fueling the demand for efficient charge air coolers as a vital component of EV thermal management systems.

Continuous Technological Advancements: The electric vehicle charge air cooler market is propelled by relentless advancements in EV technology. Efficient and reliable charge air coolers are increasingly sought after to enhance the overall performance of electric vehicles.

Request for a Sample of this research report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=85692

Market Trends:

Intelligent Thermal Management Systems: The integration of intelligent electric vehicle intercoolers is a game-changer. These systems utilize advanced sensors, actuators, and control algorithms to optimize cooling performance in real-time, ensuring the powertrain components operate within the desired temperature range while minimizing energy consumption.

Dominance of Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs): PHEVs, offering a dual capability of electric and combustion engine propulsion, are expected to dominate the market. Advancements in battery technology have alleviated range concerns, making PHEVs an attractive option for consumers seeking increased fuel efficiency and reduced emissions.

Market Overview:

Technology Advancements:

Essential Role of Charge Air Coolers: Charge air coolers, also known as intercoolers, play a pivotal role in EVs by cooling intake air before entering the combustion chambers. This process enhances the density of intake air, allowing for efficient combustion and optimal performance of electric motors or power electronics systems.

Optimizing EV Thermal Management: Electric vehicle cooling systems, including charge air coolers, help maintain the optimal temperature of the air entering the electric motor or power electronics system. This ensures efficient operation and prolongs the lifespan of these critical components.

Market Growth Factors:

Environmental Awareness and Stricter Regulations: The heightened global awareness regarding environmental issues and the imposition of stricter emission regulations are driving the adoption of electric vehicles. As governments worldwide tighten emission standards, the demand for electric vehicles and associated components, such as charge air coolers, continues to rise.

Charging Infrastructure Development: A robust charging infrastructure is pivotal for widespread EV adoption. As charging stations become more prevalent and accessible, range anxiety associated with EVs diminishes, further supporting the demand for electric vehicles and the electric vehicle charge air cooler market.

Regional Outlook:

Asia Pacific Dominance: Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the electric vehicle charge air cooler market from 2023 to 2031. The region’s expansion in the electric vehicle sector is fueled by government incentives, growing environmental concerns, and continuous advancements in EV technology. Countries like China, Japan, and South Korea are leading the charge, implementing favorable policies and incentives to promote electric mobility.

Key Players:

The electric vehicle charge air cooler market is highly competitive, with key players adopting strategies such as collaboration with automotive manufacturers and mergers & acquisitions. Prominent players include AKG Thermal Systems, BorgWarner Inc., Calsonic Kansei Corporation, and Denso Corporation.

Key Developments:

BorgWarner’s Innovative Battery Cooling Plates: In February 2023, BorgWarner announced the supply of innovative battery cooling plates to a major German and U.S. vehicle manufacturer. The plates provide compact cooling capacity with reduced weight and cost, addressing assembly tolerances.

ABB’s Global EV Charger Manufacturing Facility: In August 2020, ABB announced plans to build a manufacturing facility in Italy to meet global demand for EV chargers, reflecting the industry’s commitment to supporting the electrification of transportation.

Buy this Premium Research Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=85692<ype=S

About Us Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453