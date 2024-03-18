North America Garage/Overhead Doors Market Potential growth, Major Strategies, Future Industry Trends and Forecast 2023-2031

The North America garage/overhead doors market, valued at US$ 3.4 billion in 2022, is poised for substantial growth with an estimated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.8% from 2023 to 2031, reaching US$ 4.7 billion by the end of the forecast period. This article explores the multifaceted aspects of the North America garage/overhead doors industry, shedding light on market size, growth trends, key players, competitive landscape, consumer behavior, emerging technologies, regulatory environment, and the future outlook.

Market Overview: Garage/overhead doors, vital components in residential and commercial buildings, have witnessed a surge in demand within North America. The market is propelled by the construction of new buildings, the trend towards home automation, and the growing preference for eco-friendly and sustainable door materials.

Growth Drivers:

Construction Boom: The construction of new residential and commercial buildings is a key driver, leading to an increased demand for garage/overhead doors in North America.

Smart Homes Trend: The rising popularity of home automation systems and smart homes is driving the demand for technologically advanced garage/overhead doors with remote control capabilities.

Eco-Friendly Materials: The industry is witnessing a shift towards eco-friendly and sustainable materials like wood, aluminum, and steel, along with the adoption of energy-efficient garage/overhead doors.

Vehicle Sales Increase: The growth in vehicle sales, with a rising preference for larger garages accommodating multiple vehicles, contributes significantly to the market’s progress.

Market Dynamics:

Housing Construction Impact: The construction of new homes and renovations is a key factor influencing the demand for garage/overhead doors. Homeowners opt for more durable and secure doors during remodeling or replacement activities.

Vehicle Sales Contribution: As vehicle ownership rises, the demand for secure and spacious garages with appropriately-sized doors grows, fostering market growth.

Segmentation Trends:

Sectional Doors Dominance: Sectional garage doors are expected to dominate the market, offering flexibility, weather resistance, and attractive designs. The demand for roll-up, slide-to-the-side, and side-hinged garage doors is also on the rise.

Automatic Doors on the Rise: The automatic garage door segment is gaining traction due to the convenience, increased security, and energy efficiency they offer. The manual segment continues to grow as a cost-effective and power-independent alternative.

Regional Outlook:

U.S. Market Leadership: The U.S. is set to dominate the North America garage/overhead doors market, driven by high per capita income, increased household expenditure, and a robust construction sector.

Canadian Growth Prospects: Canada is expected to experience significant growth, influenced by a growing immigrant population, increased housing construction, and rising investments in residential and commercial buildings.

Key Players and Innovations: Major players in the North America garage/overhead doors market include Garaga Inc., Creative Door, Richards-Wilcox, and others. These companies are actively investing in research and development to produce insulated and energy-efficient doors, aligning with the growing demand for sustainable solutions.

Recent Developments:

Partnerships for Growth: In October 2022, Garage Doors Solutions by EFI, Inc. partnered with Ankmar Garage Doors, enhancing collaborative efforts in the garage/overhead doors market.

AI-driven Innovation: In April 2022, Wyze introduced a garage door controller using AI vision-sensing technology, showcasing the industry’s embrace of emerging technologies.

High-Speed Doors Launch: In June 2021, Alpine Overhead Doors introduced high-speed rolling door models, reflecting the market’s emphasis on innovation and efficiency.

