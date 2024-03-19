Analyzing the Impact of PESTEL Factors on the Cryptocurrency Industry

Cryptocurrency Industry Data Book – Cryptocurrency Mining Hardware & Exchange Platform, Crypto Wallet, Cryptocurrency Payment Apps and Crypto ATM Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecasts, 2022 – 2030

The global Cryptocurrency Industry was estimated at USD 40.09 billion in 2021 and is expanding at a significant CAGR of 26.8% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc.

Grand View Research’s cryptocurrency industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, regulatory data, reimbursement structure, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, all such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.

Access the Global Cryptocurrency Industry Data Book, 2022 to 2030, compiled with details like market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies

Cryptocurrency Exchange Platform Market Growth & Trends

The global cryptocurrency exchange platform market size was valued at USD 30.18 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.8% from 2022 to 2030. The growing popularity of digital assets, such as cryptocurrencies and Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), is anticipated to increase the demand for cryptocurrency exchange platforms. People in developed countries, such as the U.S. and Canada, are rapidly adopting digital currency owing to its flexibility and ease of transaction. In addition, the rising acceptance of mobile-based trading platforms is expected to create opportunities for the industry. Furthermore, cryptocurrencies use blockchain technology for decentralization and efficient transactions.

Blockchain technology offers fast, secure, decentralized, transparent, and reliable transactions; hence, the companies are investing in blockchain and collaborating to deliver quality services to the consumers. For instance, in July 2022, KuCoin, one of the prominent cryptocurrency exchange platforms, announced its partnership with Coinrule Ltd., a trading bot for cryptocurrency platforms, to provide automated trading to its customers. In addition, traders using Kucoin’s platform are able to trade margin options, cryptocurrency futures, and perpetual swaps through Coinrule API. The growing popularity of cryptocurrencies as a medium of exchange for products and services led the central banks to support and accept digital currencies across the globe.

Order your copy of the Free Sample of “Cryptocurrency Industry Data Book – Cryptocurrency Mining Hardware & Exchange Platform, Crypto Wallet, Cryptocurrency Payment Apps and Crypto ATM Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecasts, 2022 – 2030” Data Book, published by Grand View Research

Crypto Wallet Market Growth & Trends

The global crypto wallet market size was estimated at USD 6.97 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.4% from 2022 to 2030. One of the fundamental growth drivers for the market is the widespread adoption of cryptocurrencies as a legitimate asset class. As cryptocurrencies gain recognition from both individual investors and institutional players, the need for secure and user-friendly storage options has become increasingly evident. This recognition has spurred the development and utilization of crypto wallets worldwide. Another significant driver is the growing awareness of cybersecurity’s critical role in the crypto space. With the rising value of digital assets, individuals are becoming more concerned about the safety of their investments.

The rapid expansion of the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) ecosystem represents another driving force behind the crypto wallet market’s growth. DeFi platforms rely on smart contracts, and users need crypto wallets to interact with these decentralized applications effectively. The popularity of DeFi for lending, borrowing, and trading has significantly boosted the demand for crypto wallets that seamlessly integrate with these platforms. Furthermore, the proliferation of Non-fungible Tokens (NFTs) has substantially impacted the market.

The global remittance market is also contributing to the growth of crypto wallets. Cryptocurrencies are increasingly being used for cross-border money transfers due to their cost-effectiveness and efficiency compared to traditional financial institutions. Crypto wallets are pivotal in facilitating these transactions, enabling users to send and receive digital currencies across borders with reduced fees and faster processing times.

Go through the table of content of Cryptocurrency Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage & Scope of the study

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Cryptocurrency industry are:

BlockFi International Ltd

Coinmama

eToro

Coinbase

Binance

Check out more Industry Data Books, published by Grand View Research

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/sector-reports-list

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter