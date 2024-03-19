Exploring the Future of Distribution Channels in the Facial Rejuvenation Products Industry

Facial Rejuvenation Products Industry Data Book – Facial Injectable, Skin Boosters, Facial Skincare and Anti-Acne Cosmetics Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

The global Facial Rejuvenation Products Industry was estimated at USD 109.03 billion in 2022 and is expanding at significant CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc.

Grand View Research’s Facial Rejuvenation Products industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, regulatory data, reimbursement structure, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, all such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.

Access the Global Facial Rejuvenation Products Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030, compiled with details like market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies

Facial Injectable Market Growth & Trends

The global Facial Injectable Market size was valued at USD 12.7 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3% from 2023 to 2030. A growing focus on physical appearance among consumers has led to an increased demand for facial injectables in recent years. The presence of a large population susceptible to various signs of aging has also boosted the demand for facial injectable medicine globally. Signs of aging, including wrinkles and sagging of the skin due to low facial elasticity, dark spots, and others, start appearing between 25 and 30 years of age and become more prominent from 30 to 65 years of age. Increasing awareness regarding minimally invasive procedures due to various beauty campaigns being organized by key players in the market is also a driving factor for market growth.

Minimally invasive surgeries are rapidly replacing invasive surgeries. For instance, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), in the U.S., nearly 18 million minimally invasive and surgical cosmetic products were performed in 2020, out of which nearly 16 million products were minimally invasive. Thus, the increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, coupled with the availability of a wide range of such treatment options, is driving market growth.

The presence of well-established key players such as Allergan, Sinclair Pharma, and Galderma with a comprehensive injectable fillers portfolio treating a broad range of skin indications such as wrinkles, pigmentation, plumping of lips, scars, restoring facial fullness as well as enhancing facial contours is expected to drive the demand for facial injectable procedures thereby boosting market revenue. Increasing social media exposure, rising effectiveness, and approvals for facial injectables as well as the escalating desire among the population to look aesthetically appealing and young is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Order your copy of the Free Sample of “Facial Rejuvenation Products Industry Data Book – Facial Injectable, Skin Boosters, Facial Skincare and Anti-Acne Cosmetics Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030” Data Book, published by Grand View Research

Skin Boosters Market Growth & Trends

The global skin boosters market size was valued at USD 1.03 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6% from 2023 to 2030.Skin boosters are micro-injections of hyaluronic acid, vitamins, and minerals injected into the epidermis to revitalize, hydrate, and rejuvenate the skin for a natural glow. The market is expected to grow due to factors such as changing beauty standards in developing and developed countries, growing financial accessibility to nonsurgical cosmetic procedures, increasing regulatory approval for new-age skin boosters, and growing cosmetic demand from the aging population.

The growing adoption of minimally invasive cosmetic procedures is expected to drive market growth through the forecast period. The growing popularity of nonsurgical skincare treatment options is one of the primary factors responsible for an increase in the number of patients seeking skin boosters and plastic surgery services. Thus, increased demand for nonsurgical cosmetic procedures can be attributed to the fact that more people are becoming aware of the risks and complications associated with invasive surgical procedures, including delayed healing, risk of incision scars, and adverse reactions to anesthesia.

Furthermore, the growing popularity of skin booster treatment is attributed to the increase in the global geriatric population. As per Worldometer data, the geriatric population is growing in Asian countries, and as of 2023, Asia’s population exceeded 4.75 billion. The region’s geriatric population was 414 million in 2020, which was 20% higher than the U.S. population of 331.4 million. Additionally, the geriatric population in Asia is estimated to reach 923 million by 2050. Some key aging signs include wrinkles and skin sagging due to low facial elasticity, dark spots, etc. Thus, the presence of a large population liable to various signs of aging drives demand for facial treatments such as skin boosters.

Go through the table of content of Facial Rejuvenation Products Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage & Scope of the study

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Facial Rejuvenation Products industry are:

Ipsen

Merz Pharma

Suneva Medical, Inc.

Medytox Inc.

Sinclair Pharma

Check out more Industry Data Books, published by Grand View Research

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/sector-reports-list

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter