Enteral Feeding Devices Market to Reach US$ 5.5 Billion by 2031, as per TMR Study

The global market for enteral feeding devices is expected to reach US$ 5.5 Bn by 2031, it is slated to register a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

Enteral feeding devices have become indispensable in the healthcare industry, catering to patients who are unable to consume food orally. These devices play a crucial role in delivering nutrients directly into the gastrointestinal tract, ensuring proper nourishment for patients with swallowing disorders, malnutrition, or those undergoing medical treatments. The enteral feeding devices market is witnessing significant growth as the prevalence of chronic diseases rises, and the aging population expands globally.

This report assesses the current and future outlook of the global enteral feeding devices market, driven primarily by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing geriatric population. It features an extensive executive summary outlining various market segments. The report offers detailed analysis of product types, age groups, applications, end-users, and regions within the enteral feeding devices market.

In the overview section, qualitative analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities shaping the global market is provided. Company profiles within the report offer insights into businesses, product portfolios, and competitive landscapes within the enteral feeding devices industry.

Additionally, the report presents a market attractiveness analysis of regions and segments. The concluding section includes quantitative and qualitative analyses of key players’ market share and positioning. It examines competitive strategies employed by major industry players, offering a comprehensive understanding of the competitive landscape in the global enteral feeding devices market.

Challenges such as the Dislodgement of Feeding Tubes Trigger Demand for Equipment Innovation

Nasogastric tube feeding poses several drawbacks for older individuals, including challenges with placement, confirming tube position, and risk of dislodgement. Consequently, manufacturers in the enteral feeding devices market are intensifying research and development efforts to create equipment tailored to the specific needs of the elderly.

Studies have highlighted the effectiveness of enteral nutrition in mitigating the risk of pressure ulcers. Therefore, a combination of enteral tube feeding and oral nutrition is essential to diminish pressure ulcer development among older individuals.

Companies Covered:

Avanos Medical, Inc.,Cardinal Health, Inc.,B. Braun Melsungen AG,Hollister Incorporated,Becton, Dickinson, and Company,Boston Scientific Corporation,CONMED Corporation,Medline Industries, Inc.,Koninklijke Philips N.V.,Baxter,Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation:

Product Type Enteral Feeding Tubes Nasogastric Tubes Nasojejunal Tube Jejunostomy Tubes Percutaneous Endoscopic Jejunostomy (PEJ) Tube Radiologically Inserted Jejunostomy (RIJ) Tube Radiologically Inserted Gastrostomy Tube (RIG) Percutaneous Endoscopic Gastrostomy Tubes (PEG Tube) Enteral Feeding Pumps Administration Sets Enteral Syringes Other Consumables



Age Group Adult Pediatric



Application Oncology Gastrointestinal Diseases Neurological Disorders Diabetes Others



End-user Hospitals Home Care Settings Ambulatory Care Settings Others



Enteral Feeding Devices Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global market for enteral feeding devices has been segmented into North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). Each region considered in the market has been divided into countries/sub-regions.

The global market for enteral feeding devices report provides size and forecast for each region and country/sub-region from 2017 to 2031. The CAGR for each of these regions and countries has also been provided for the forecast period from 2021 to 2031. The global market study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

Future Outlook:

The enteral feeding devices market is poised for significant expansion in the coming years, driven by ongoing research and development efforts aimed at improving device efficacy, safety, and patient comfort. Additionally, the increasing adoption of enteral nutrition in both clinical and home settings is expected to fuel market growth further.

Key Market Study Points:

Market size and growth projections

Regional analysis and market segmentation

Market drivers and challenges

Emerging trends and future outlook

Competitive landscape and recent developments

