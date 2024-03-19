Ostomy Drainage Bags Market to Reach US$ 3.6 Bn by End of 2031: Transparency Market Research, Inc. Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-19 — /EPR Network/ — Transparency Market Research Inc. –

The global ostomy drainage bags market reached a value of US$ 2.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031, surpassing US$ 3.6 billion by 2031. Analysts attribute this growth to factors such as the increasing prevalence of colorectal cancer and inflammatory bowel disorders, advancements in ostomy procedures, and the introduction of innovative ostomy products. Additionally, the expanding number of market players and the rising geriatric population worldwide are driving market expansion.

However, concerns persist regarding the risks associated with ostomy surgery and the discomfort of carrying drainage bags, which may hinder market growth. Complications such as pouch leakage, bleeding, infection, and skin irritation are among the challenges faced by users of ostomy drainage bags. In response, competitive players in the market are investing in research and development to address these issues, aiming to offer improved solutions and mitigate problems related to leaks and overflows.

The global ostomy drainage bags market is poised for growth due to the increasing elderly population and a rise in conditions such as inflammatory bowel disease, Crohn’s disease, and colorectal & bladder cancer. Ostomy drainage bags are essential for collecting urine or stool following surgery, tailored to the specific procedure undergone by the patient. Varieties include colostomy bags, urostomy bags, ileostomy bags, each serving distinct purposes. Colostomy bags, also known as stoma bags, collect waste from the body, while ileostomy bags serve a similar function but are specifically designed for ileostomy procedures.

Colostomy Bags Segment to Account for Significant Market Share

The global market is segmented into colostomy bags, ileostomy bags, and urostomy bags based on type. Colostomy involves connecting the colon to the stoma, bypassing the anus and rectum. Colostomy bags are small pouches used for closed colostomy procedures, facilitating waste collection from surgically diverted biological systems.

Regarding usage, the global ostomy drainage bags market is divided into single-use and multi-use bags. Colostomy bags come in two primary types: disposable and reusable. Disposable bags are preferred for their ease of removal, disposal, and portability. Technological advancements, particularly sensors integrated into ostomy bags, are gaining popularity among users, indicating a potential growth driver for the market in the near future.

Leading players:

Alcare Co. Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Coloplast A/S, ConvaTec, Inc., Flexicare Medical Ltd., Marlen Manufacturing & Development, Pelcin Healthcare Ltd., Salts Healthcare Ltd., Torbot Group, Inc., Welland Medical Ltd., Prowess Care, and Goodhealth. Inc.

Market Segmentation:

Type Colostomy Bags Ileostomy Bags Urostomy Bags Others Ostomy Bags



Use Single Use Multi-use



Regional Outlook:

The global ostomy drainage bags market is segmented by region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to emerge as a highly lucrative market for ostomy drainage bags in the forecast period. Factors contributing to this growth include the increased availability of patented nanomedical products throughout the region.

In North America, market growth is further propelled by factors such as the rising incidence of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and Crohn’s disease, an aging population, an uptick in colorectal and bladder cancers, and the presence of key market players.

Pharmaceutical companies are poised to make significant investments in the Asia Pacific region, particularly in countries like India and China, due to the high prevalence of pancreatic and stomach cancers in these regions.

Key Developments of Global Ostomy Drainage Bags Market

In June 2021 , Welland Medical announced launch of new ostomy pouch range Aurum Plus. The pouch range is available in closed, drainable, and urostomy in various sizes. It offers ostomates greater comfort, choice, and confidence.

, Welland Medical announced launch of new ostomy pouch range Aurum Plus. The pouch range is available in closed, drainable, and urostomy in various sizes. It offers ostomates greater comfort, choice, and confidence. In August 2017 , ConvaTec Group plc, a leading global medical technology company, announced the global launch of the Natura. The Natura Accordion Flange’s intuitive, easy-to-use design reduces abdominal pressure during two-piece pouch insertion. The flange gives a full finger width room in the ‘UP’ position, making pouch attachment easy and comfortable, especially for those with limited dexterity or sensitive abdomen.

, ConvaTec Group plc, a leading global medical technology company, announced the global launch of the Natura. The Natura Accordion Flange’s intuitive, easy-to-use design reduces abdominal pressure during two-piece pouch insertion. The flange gives a full finger width room in the ‘UP’ position, making pouch attachment easy and comfortable, especially for those with limited dexterity or sensitive abdomen. In November 2013, 11 Health, a company based in the U.K., established an innovative sensor-based technology called Ostom-i Alert to help warn patients when their ostomy bags are full so they can empty them without risking an overflow

Market Drivers and Challenges:

Drivers: Growing prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases and colorectal cancer. Technological advancements in ostomy care products. Rising awareness about ostomy care and improved access to healthcare services. Increasing geriatric population globally.

Challenges: Stigma associated with ostomy procedures. Lack of awareness in developing regions. High cost of ostomy products and accessories.



Market Trends:

Introduction of innovative and user-friendly ostomy products.

Increasing adoption of eco-friendly and biodegradable materials in ostomy bags.

Focus on developing specialized products for pediatric and geriatric patients.

Expansion of distribution channels, particularly online platforms, to improve accessibility.

Future Outlook:

The ostomy drainage bags market is expected to witness sustained growth in the coming years, driven by technological advancements, increasing awareness, and the growing prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders. As healthcare systems continue to evolve and address the needs of ostomates, the market will likely experience significant expansion, particularly in emerging economies.

