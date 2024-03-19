Contraceptives Market to Grow at a CAGR of 15.5% during the Forecast Period 2021-2028: TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-19 — /EPR Network/ — Transparency Market Research Inc. –

The global contraceptives market, valued at US$ 893.9 million in 2020, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.5% from 2021 to 2028, surpassing US$ 2.7 billion by 2028. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, strategies for birth spacing include promoting methods like Lactational Amenorrhea Method (LAM), barrier methods, and ensuring adequate supply of oral progestin-only pills.

The market is fragmented, with numerous international and regional players. Lack of awareness in developing economies necessitates collaborative efforts between stakeholders and governments to educate women and promote various contraceptive options. Manufacturers should focus on increasing production of affordable contraceptives to enhance uptake in these regions.

Get Sample PDF: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=344&utm_source=ExpressPress&utm_campaign=MansiR_ExpressPress

According to Transparency Market Research’s latest report on the global contraceptives market for the historical period 2017–2018 and forecast period 2019–2027, the decline in prices and an increase in access to contraceptives are projected to drive the global market during the forecast period

High Prevalence of Sexually Transmitted Infections Propels Demand for Contraceptives

A number of international and national organizations have initiated STI (sexually transmitted infections) awareness campaigns. Additionally, regulatory agencies in the U.K., such as the Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency (MHRA), have approved injectable contraceptives. These approvals for women and men are expected to boost the growth of the global contraceptive market, particularly in developed countries.

The increase in the adoption of innovative contraceptive technologies in emerging countries is another factor propelling the global contraceptive market. People across the world have become more aware of the need for family planning.

Competition Landscape:

Merck & Co., Inc., Cipla, Inc.,Allergan plc,Bayer AG,HLL Lifecare Limited,Mankind Pharma,Pfizer, Inc.,Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.,Mithra Pharmaceuticals,Janssen Pharmaceutical Company,Reckitt Benckiser Group plc., etc.

Market Segmentation:

By Product Contraceptive Drugs Oral Contraceptives Combined Contraceptives Mini-pills Contraceptive Injectable Topical Contraceptive Patch Contraceptive Devices Male Contraceptive Devices Female Contraceptive Devices Female Condoms Contraceptive Diaphragms Contraceptive Sponges Contraceptive Vaginal Rings Intrauterine Devices Sub-dermal Contraceptives Implants Non-Surgical Permanent Contraception Devices



Contraceptives Market, by Distribution Channel Hospitals Pharmacies Public Private Independent Pharmacies Online Pharmacies Clinics Others



Entry of New Vendors with Advanced Contraceptive Methods: Key Driver

The global contraceptives market is likely to provide new vendors with significant growth prospects, particularly in emerging countries. These companies can raise awareness and initiate activities about the usage of contraceptive devices. This is projected to increase contraceptive sales. Moreover, these new providers intend to expand their product offerings by introducing enhanced contraceptive devices. This is anticipated to boost the growth of the global contraceptive market.

Lack of Awareness about the Application of Contraceptive Devices in Emerging Countries

Women with unmet contraception needs rarely state that they are unaware of contraception, do not have access to a source of supply, or that it is too expensive. Women of Asia use modern contraception at a lower rate than the global average.

In Asia, the majority of unintended pregnancies are caused by the use of traditional contraception or the lack thereof, which results in induced unsafe abortion

Key barriers to modern contraceptive practice among women in Asia are cultural attitudes, lack of knowledge about methods and reproduction, socio-demographic factors, and healthcare barriers. Lack of knowledge and access could be the most straightforward issues to address in the global contraceptive market.

Regions Covered:

North America(USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(UK, Germany, France and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and the Rest of the Asia Pacific region)

South America(Brazil, Argentina and the Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa(GCC and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Get This Exclusive Report, Instantly: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=344<ype=S&utm_source=ExpressPress&utm_campaign=MansiR_ExpressPress

Contraceptives Market: Key Developments

On January 14, 2021 , Teva Pharmaceuticals announced the generic version of NuvaRing (etonogestrel and Ethinyl estradiol) vaginal ring in the U.S. The launch of such vaginal rings can be expected to drive the contraceptive market.

, Teva Pharmaceuticals announced the generic version of NuvaRing (etonogestrel and Ethinyl estradiol) vaginal ring in the U.S. The launch of such vaginal rings can be expected to drive the contraceptive market. On November 17, 2020 , the World Health Organization launched global strategies for accelerating the abolition of cervical cancer. This is expected to augment the global contraception devices market.

, the World Health Organization launched global strategies for accelerating the abolition of cervical cancer. This is expected to augment the global contraception devices market. On May 22, 2020, Evofem Biosciences, Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved Phexxi, a new contraceptive method

Market Trends:

Increasing adoption of long-acting reversible contraceptives (LARCs) such as intrauterine devices (IUDs) and implants.

Growing preference for non-hormonal contraceptive options.

Rising popularity of digital contraceptives and fertility tracking apps.

Integration of telemedicine and online platforms for contraceptive consultations and purchases.

Key Market Study Points:

Consumer preferences and adoption rates across different contraceptive methods.

Regulatory landscape and policy changes impacting contraceptive accessibility.

Technological innovations and their impact on market dynamics.

Competitive analysis of key market players and their strategies.

Browse More Reports by TMR:

Geomembranes Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.7% during the Forecast Period 2021-2031

Metal Composite Power Inductor Market Value to reach US$ 1.1 billion by 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn| Twitter| Blog | YouTube