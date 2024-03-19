PACS and RIS Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the Forecast Period 2019- 2027: TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-19 — /EPR Network/ — Transparency Market Research Inc. –

As per the most recent report from Transparency Market Research, the global Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) and Radiology Information Systems (RIS) market experienced significant growth during the historical period of 2017–2018 and is poised for continued expansion throughout the forecast period of 2019–2027. This growth trajectory is primarily propelled by escalating health concerns worldwide and a mounting demand for the digitalization of healthcare systems, supported by government initiatives.

According to the findings of the report, the global PACS and RIS market attained a value of US$ 2,633.4 million in 2018, with a corresponding volume of 42,874 units. Over the forecast period from 2019 to 2027, the market value is anticipated to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.3%, reflecting sustained growth and adoption within the industry.

Technological advancement in health care encouraged by government intervention: Key Driver

Globally, governments have recognized the importance of health care IT and are encouraging the usage of PACS and RIS for in-depth and accurate analysis of the health of a patient. Health care IT systems not only improve ease of use, but management of a large number of patient records, and transparency in medical insurance claim process.

The U.S. Government encourages adoption of health care IT products such as hospital information systems in the hospitals.

Competitive Landscape:

GE Healthcare,Philips Healthcare,Fujifilm Holdings Corporation,McKesson Corporation,Siemens Healthineers,Agfa Healthcare,Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc,others among others.

Segmentation:

Product

RIS

PACS Cardiology Dental Oncology Orthopedics Others



Component

Hardware

Software

Services

Deployment

Web-based

Cloud-based

On-premise

End-user

Hospitals

Diagnostics Center

Academic & Research Institutes

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Global PACS and RIS Market: Key Developments

In June 2016, Agfa HealthCare entered into partnership with Watson Health medical imaging. This collaboration could create an opportunity for its radiology segment. IBM Watson is a technology platform which will bring cognitive imaging in day to day practices. This partnership of artificial intelligence will allow Agfa Healthcare to provide an e-Health platform for Integrated Care and Population Health Management

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation aims to build a strong base of management to generate stable profits. To achieve this, the company has taken several strategic initiatives to drive growth. In May 2015, the company acquired U.S.-based TeraMedica, Inc. to strengthen its position in the medical IT segment.

Transition to electronic medical record (EMR): Key Driver

Adoption of EMR systems in both hospital and office-based practices is increasing. Demand for PACS and RIS is increasing as these allow medical images to be saved electronically.

This requirement effectively ensures that the radiology information system and picture archiving communication system for the caregivers is ensuring the electronic accessibility of the images.

Cyber security concerns: Restraints

PACS are widely installed in big healthcare provider, data networks, were experts say providers of all sizes should look to strengthen the cyber security of their medical imaging systems.

Medical devices connected to integrated delivery networks and hospital computer networks including image-producing hardware such as MRI machines can present both cyber security and patient safety concerns

Market Trends:

Adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) for image analysis and interpretation.

Integration of PACS and RIS with electronic health records (EHR) systems.

Shift towards subscription-based pricing models for PACS and RIS solutions.

Emphasis on interoperability standards such as DICOM and HL7.

Growing preference for mobile-based PACS and RIS applications.

Future Outlook:

The PACS and RIS market is poised for significant expansion in the coming years, driven by ongoing technological innovations, increasing demand for personalized healthcare solutions, and the imperative to improve operational efficiency in healthcare delivery. Integration of AI and machine learning algorithms into PACS and RIS platforms is expected to further enhance diagnostic accuracy and streamline workflow processes.

Key Market Study Points:

Market dynamics analysis including drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Competitive landscape assessment highlighting key players and their strategies.

Technological advancements and their impact on market growth.

Regulatory landscape analysis and its influence on market entry and expansion.

Market entry strategies for emerging players and investment opportunities.

