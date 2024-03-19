Interventional Radiology Market to attain a CAGR of 5.2 by 2027, Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-19 — /EPR Network/ — Transparency Market Research Inc. –

Transparency Market Research has released its most recent report on the global Interventional Radiology market, covering the historical period from 2017 to 2018 and forecasting trends up to 2027. The report highlights several key factors expected to propel market growth during the forecast period, including a high incidence of cancer, government and NGO awareness programs, and an increase in maternal age leading to late pregnancies.

In 2018, the global Interventional Radiology market was valued at US$ 16.36 billion. The report predicts a steady expansion at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% from 2019 to 2027. This growth trajectory reflects the increasing demand for interventional radiology procedures and technologies worldwide, driven by the aforementioned factors and advancements in medical technology.

Get Sample PDF: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1337&utm_source=ExpressPress&utm_campaign=MansiR_ExpressPress

Interventional radiology involves the use of medical imaging to see inside the body and minimally invasive techniques to diagnose and treat cancer. According to National Cancer Institute, in 2018 around 1,735, 350 new cases of cancer was estimated to be diagnosed in the U.S.

Wide Application Area of Interventional Radiology Systems Boost Market Growth

Interventional radiology finds extensive applications across various medical domains, including angiography, angioplasty, stent placement, cancer treatment, balloon angioplasty, and vertebroplasty-kyphoplasty. According to the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, imaging techniques are employed in approximately 70% of coronary angioplasties conducted globally. This widespread utilization underscores the pivotal role of imaging technologies in interventional procedures.

As the number of applications for interventional radiology continues to expand, driven by advancements in medical science and technology, the market for interventional radiology is expected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Agfa-Gevaert Group.,,FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation,,GE Healthcare,,Hitachi Medical Corporation,,Hologic, Inc.,,Medtronic , Inc.,,Koninklijke Philips,N.V., Siemens,,Teleflex Incorporated,CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION

Segmentation:

Product

X-ray

Computed Tomography (CT)

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Ultrasound

Application

Angiography

Balloon Angioplasty

Embolization

Biopsy

Vertebroplasty-Kyphoplasty

RF Ablation

Others

End-user

Hospitals

Catheterization Labs

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Key Developments:

In February 2019, Siemens Healthineers launched Artis icono which is an interventional angiography systems. This new product has novel detector positioning design and floor mounted unit which is optimized for vascular and interventional radiology procedure.

Siemens Healthineers launched Artis icono which is an interventional angiography systems. This new product has novel detector positioning design and floor mounted unit which is optimized for vascular and interventional radiology procedure. In November 2018, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION launched Alphenix platform which is a next generation interventional systems.

CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION launched Alphenix platform which is a next generation interventional systems. In November 2017, Koninklijke Philips N.V. acquired U Analytical Informatics, Inc. which will help company expand its radiology solutions portfolio.

Regions Covered:

North America(USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(UK, Germany, France and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and the Rest of the Asia Pacific region)

South America(Brazil, Argentina and the Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa(GCC and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Market Trends:

Several trends are shaping the interventional radiology market:

Shift towards value-based healthcare models emphasizing patient outcomes and cost-effectiveness.

Increasing utilization of robotic-assisted interventional radiology procedures.

Integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning for enhanced diagnosis and treatment planning.

Growing focus on personalized medicine and targeted therapies.

Get This Exclusive Report, Instantly: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=1337<ype=S&utm_source=ExpressPress&utm_campaign=MansiR_ExpressPress

Future Outlook:

The interventional radiology market is poised for significant growth in the coming years, driven by technological advancements, expanding applications, and increasing acceptance of minimally invasive procedures. However, addressing challenges related to cost, workforce availability, and regulatory compliance will be crucial for sustaining this growth trajectory.

Key Market Study Points: Researchers and stakeholders in the interventional radiology market should focus on:

Assessing the impact of emerging technologies on procedural outcomes and patient satisfaction.

Analyzing the market dynamics and competitive landscape to identify growth opportunities.

Understanding the evolving regulatory landscape and reimbursement policies.

Investigating strategies to improve access to interventional radiology services in underserved regions.

Collaborating with industry partners to develop innovative solutions addressing unmet needs in interventional radiology.

Browse More Reports by TMR:

Dental Polishing Machine Market Value to Surpass US$ 4.0 Billion by 2031

Meal Kit Delivery Services Market is projected to reach a Valuation of US$ 18.5 billion by 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn| Twitter| Blog | YouTube