Primary Immunodeficiency Market Size, Demand, Analysis, On-Going Trends, Status, Forecast 2028

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-19 — /EPR Network/ — The Primary Immunodeficiency Market encompasses a range of products and services aimed at diagnosing, treating, and managing PID across different age groups, disease phenotypes, and clinical settings. Key components of the market include diagnostic testing, immunoglobulin replacement therapy, hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT), gene therapy, and supportive care measures. Multidisciplinary care teams comprising immunologists, hematologists, geneticists, and allied healthcare professionals collaborate to provide comprehensive care and optimize treatment outcomes for patients with PID.

Primary Immunodeficiency market is estimated to attain a valuation of ~US$ 9.9 Bn by the end of 2028, states a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Besides, the report notes that the market is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period, 2020-2028

The significant players operating in the global Primary Immunodeficiency market are- Shire plc, CSL Behring, Kedrion Biopharma Inc, Grifols, S.A, Octapharma

Key Drivers of the Primary Immunodeficiency Market:

Growing Disease Awareness: Increasing awareness of primary immunodeficiencies among healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers facilitates early recognition, diagnosis, and management of PID, driving demand for diagnostic testing, therapeutic interventions, and supportive care services. Educational initiatives, patient advocacy efforts, and public health campaigns raise awareness about the signs, symptoms, and consequences of PID, leading to improved disease recognition and access to specialized care. Advancements in Genetic Testing: Advances in genetic testing technologies, next-generation sequencing (NGS), and whole exome/genome sequencing (WES/WGS) enable comprehensive genetic evaluation and molecular diagnosis of primary immunodeficiencies. Genetic testing allows for the identification of causative gene mutations, genotype-phenotype correlations, and inheritance patterns, guiding treatment decisions, family counseling, and prenatal screening for at-risk individuals. Innovations in Therapeutic Modalities: Ongoing research and drug development efforts focus on exploring novel therapeutic modalities for primary immunodeficiencies, including gene therapy, gene editing, and targeted immunomodulatory agents. Emerging treatment approaches aim to correct underlying genetic defects, restore immune function, and prevent infectious complications, offering potential curative options for certain forms of PID and improving long-term clinical outcomes. Expanding Applications of Immunoglobulin Replacement Therapy: Immunoglobulin replacement therapy (IGRT) remains a cornerstone of treatment for many primary immunodeficiencies, providing exogenous antibodies to augment humoral immunity and prevent infections. The expanding applications of IGRT include subcutaneous administration, extended dosing intervals, and patient self-administration options, enhancing convenience, adherence, and quality of life for patients with PID. Additionally, advances in plasma fractionation techniques and product formulations improve the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of immunoglobulin products, meeting the evolving needs of patients with diverse forms of PID.

Recent Developments in the Primary Immunodeficiency Market: Recent developments in the Primary Immunodeficiency Market include:

Gene Therapy Approvals: The approval and commercialization of gene therapy products for certain primary immunodeficiencies, such as severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID) and Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome (WAS), represent significant milestones in the field of PID treatment. Gene therapy offers a potentially curative approach by introducing functional copies of defective genes into patient cells, restoring immune function and reducing the risk of infections and complications associated with PID. Extended Half-life Immunoglobulin Products: The introduction of extended half-life immunoglobulin products, such as intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) and subcutaneous immunoglobulin (SCIG) formulations with prolonged serum half-lives, allows for less frequent dosing intervals while maintaining therapeutic efficacy in patients with PID. Extended half-life products offer improved convenience, flexibility, and tolerability compared to traditional immunoglobulin therapies, enhancing patient satisfaction and treatment adherence. Targeted Immunomodulatory Therapies: The development of targeted immunomodulatory therapies, including monoclonal antibodies, cytokine inhibitors, and JAK inhibitors, offers new treatment options for certain primary immunodeficiencies characterized by dysregulated immune responses, autoimmunity, and inflammatory manifestations. Targeted therapies aim to modulate specific pathways involved in immune dysregulation, suppress aberrant immune activation, and restore immune homeostasis in patients with PID, improving disease control and quality of life. Patient-centered Care Models: The adoption of patient-centered care models, multidisciplinary care teams, and comprehensive care coordination initiatives enhances the management of primary immunodeficiencies and addresses the holistic needs of patients and families. Patient advocacy organizations, specialty clinics, and dedicated PID centers provide specialized care, psychosocial support, and educational resources to empower patients with PID to actively participate in their treatment decisions and self-management strategies.

Market Segmentation –

Type Antibody Deficiency Agammaglobulinaemia Common Variable Immune Deficiency Selective IgA Deficiency IgG Subclass Deficiency Others

Cellular Deficiency Ataxia Telangiectasia Hyper IgM Syndromes Wiskott-Aldrich Syndrome DiGeorge Syndrome Others

Innate Immune Complement Deficiencies Hyper IgE Syndrome Others

End User Immunoglobuline Replacement Therapy

Antibiotic Therapy

Stem Cell and Gene Therapy

Others (Vaccines, Nutritional Supplements, and Others)

This Report lets you identify the opportunities in Primary Immunodeficiency Market by means of a region:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))

South America (Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)

Key Features of the Primary Immunodeficiency Market Report: –

➤ Analyze competitive developments such as expansions, deployments, new product launches, and market acquisitions.

➤ Examine the market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying higher growth sections.

➤ To study and analyze the global Primary Immunodeficiency industry status and forecast including key regions.

➤ An in-depth analysis of key product segments and application spectrum, providing strategic recommendations to incumbents and new entrants to give them a competitive advantage over others.

➤ It provides a comprehensive analysis of key regions of the industry as well as a SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to provide a deeper understanding of the market.

➤ It helps you make strategic business decisions and investment plans.

