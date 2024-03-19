Global Dengue Vaccines Industry is poised to soar, surpassing US$ 1.6 Billion by 2033 with a double-digit CAGR | FMI Reports

Leading market research company Future Market Insights (FMI) has released a thorough report projecting bright futures for the Global Dengue Vaccines Industry. According to the report, significant progress is expected in this field, with estimates showing an exceptional development trajectory that will exceed US$ 1603.7 million by 2033, propelled by a double-digit compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

Leading pharmaceutical corporations are preparing for possible new product releases after completing clinical studies successfully. Analysts are upbeat about the Dengue vaccine industry’s impending extension of its growth horizon. The sector has the potential to address dengue fever’s expanding incidence, especially in the Asia-Pacific area, according to FMI’s strategic insights.

The Asia-Pacific region has witnessed a surge in the incidence of dengue fever, escalating the demand for effective medicines and vaccines to combat this viral disease. Against this backdrop, some pharmaceutical companies are focusing on the development of innovative dengue vaccines. FMI’s latest report highlights a positive trajectory for the Global Dengue Vaccines Industry, with a projected total valuation of US$ 474.8 million expected in 2023.

Geographic Overview

Latin America is expected to remain the second largest market for dengue vaccines, with a valuation of nearly US$ 290 million by the end of the forecast period. The report also predicts that more pharmaceutical companies will become involved in the expansion of the Global Dengue vaccine industry shortly.

According to the report, government institutes will continue to be the largest end-users of dengue vaccines. Dengue vaccine sales across government institutes will generate nearly US$650 million in revenue by the end of 2027. Furthermore, hospitals will maintain their dominance, with double-digit CAGRs throughout the forecast period. Sales of the sole vaccine, Dengvaxia, manufactured by Sanofi, are currently driving market growth. Furthermore, the factors influencing the market growth profiled in the report are discussed below.

Key Highlights of Global Dengue Vaccines Industry Report

Other than the burdening occurrence of dengue in some countries, the economic turmoil in Latin America is estimated to influence the growth of the global market at the macroeconomic level. Live attenuated vaccines are also produced and developed economically, thereby consoling the vaccine market and patients. Low availability of optimum diagnostic systems and lack of skilled professionals have led to cases, where dengue fever is being treated as undistinguished febrile disease. The global market of dengue vaccines is likely to secure an opportunistic revolution when companies are likely to able to successfully develop effective vaccines for all age groups.

Overall, the global dengue vaccines market, which is currently valued at nearly US$ 250 million, will increase rapidly to reach over US$ 1,250 million in terms of revenues, by the end of 2027.

According to FMI’s report, the following dengue vaccine manufacturers operate within the Global Dengue Vaccines Industry landscape:

Sanofi Pasteur Limited

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Merck & Co. Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

GeneOne Life Science Inc.

Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corporation

Panacea Biotec Limited

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

Biological E Ltd.

Global Dengue Vaccines Industry Key Segments Covered

Product

CYD-TDV (Dengvaxia)

End-User

Hospitals

Government Institutes

Non-governmental Organizations (NGOs)

Region

North America (US and Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Venezuela and Rest of LATAM)

Western Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy and Rest of Western Europe)

Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland and Rest of Eastern Europe)

APEJ (The Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, India and Rest of APEJ)

Japan

Middle East & Africa (GCC, Northern Africa, South Africa and Rest of MEA)

