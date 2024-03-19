Global Sepsis Diagnostics Industry is expected to grow at an astounding 8.1% CAGR and surpass US$ 1.2 Billion in revenue by 2033 | According to FMI

The Global Sepsis Diagnostics Industry is poised for exceptional growth, with a projected CAGR of 8.1% from 2023 to 2033. Valued at US$ 561.2 million in 2023, the market is expected to exceed US$ 1.2 billion by the end of 2033.

Several variables are driving demand for sepsis diagnostics, contributing to this large increase. The growing incidence of antibiotic-resistant bacterial strains, a rapidly aging global population, and an increase in hospital-acquired illnesses have heightened the demand for better diagnostic solutions. Notably, the spike in product approvals for sepsis diagnosis is projected to drive up demand for cutting-edge diagnostics in the industry.

Despite the optimistic trajectory, the industry faces challenges that warrant attention. The shortage of experienced specialists for sepsis diagnosis poses a notable obstacle, compounded by a lack of awareness and the persistent reliance on conventional processes during antibiotic production, all identified as factors impacting the sales of sepsis diagnostics.

However, the market’s potential is buoyed by positive indicators in developing markets. The increasing incidence of newborn umbilical cord infections and a rise in surgical procedures in these regions provide a favorable landscape for the growth of sepsis diagnostics.

HAIs, also known as nosocomial infections, are a leading source of morbidity and mortality in hospitals around the world. Urinary tract infections, pneumonia, and sepsis are the most frequent hospital-acquired infections (HAIs). In addition, in immunocompromised individuals, aged patients, and people with chronic conditions, HAIs can cause sepsis. Because of the significant rise in HAIs around the world, demand for sepsis diagnostic devices is projected to expand in the future years.

Sepsis is a complex condition to detect, and even a one-minute delay in antibiotic delivery increases the chance of death by 7.6% in septic shock patients with hypertension. As a result of the emerging trends in the Global Sepsis Diagnostics Industry, there is a greater need for quick sepsis detection to avoid antibiotic therapy delays in sepsis patients.

Many sepsis diagnostic companies are growing their product offerings in point-of-care technologies, which can quickly identify sepsis, cut down on diagnosis time, and improve life expectancy after sepsis.

Key Takeaways from the Global Sepsis Diagnostics Industry

Attributed to the presence of a larger consumer population in developing markets such as India and China, the Asia Pacific region of rapid sepsis diagnostics is expected to grow profitably over the forecast period.

is expected to grow profitably over the forecast period. The Global Sepsis Diagnostics Market adoption trends indicate North America is likely to generate more than $200 million in revenue by the end of 2026. The sepsis diagnostics companies in the region are growing due to well-established healthcare infrastructure and increased usage of innovative products. Septic poisoning is also one of the leading causes of death in the United States.

indicate North America is likely to generate more than $200 million in revenue by the end of 2026. The in the region are growing due to well-established healthcare infrastructure and increased usage of innovative products. Septic poisoning is also one of the leading causes of death in the United States. As per the sepsis diagnostics market analysis , microbiology technology is likely to gain traction. Microbiology is expected to generate more than $200 million in income by 2026.

, microbiology technology is likely to gain traction. Microbiology is expected to generate more than $200 million in income by 2026. By product, the sepsis diagnostics market opportunities are divided into blood culture media, assays & reagent kits, devices, and software. The blood culture media segment held the most significant market share during the forecast period. This growth can be ascribed to a rise in blood culture media as a sepsis diagnostics device.

“Sepsis diagnostics devices are expensive, limiting the growth of this industry. Additionally, in certain countries, there are no clear guidelines for the treatment of sepsis, and there is a lack of awareness about the repercussions of sepsis if it is not treated effectively.”

Competitive Landscape Organizations in the global quality articulation market are consolidating and acquiring systems to gain a competitive advantage and generate significant profits. On the other hand, some players benefit from significant new work systems to gain a competitive advantage in the Global Sepsis Diagnostics Industry statistics.

Cytovale Inc. and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, or BARDA, announced cooperation in April 2020 to increase the use of Cytovale’s Rapid Sepsis Diagnostic System for identifying sepsis in patients with probable respiratory infections, such as COVID-19.

System for identifying sepsis in patients with probable respiratory infections, such as COVID-19. Immunexpress announced a quick SeptiCyte, a one-hour molecular diagnostic test for sepsis, on Biocartis’ Idylla platform in Europe in October 2020. This is one of the first deeply integrated, immune response-based diagnostics to help clinicians diagnose sepsis and Global Sepsis Diagnostics Industry analysis.

Global Sepsis Diagnostics Industry Key Segments

By Product:

Blood Culture Media

Assays & Reagents

Instruments, and Software

By Technology:

Blood Culture

Immunoassays

Molecular Diagnostics

Flow Cytometry

Microfluidics

Biomarkers

By Method:

Automated Diagnostics

Conventional Diagnostics

By Pathogen:

Bacterial Sepsis

Fungal Sepsis

Viral Sepsis

Others

By Test Type:

Laboratory Tests

Point-of-Care Tests

By End User:

Hospitals and Specialty Clinics

Pathology & Reference Laboratories

Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes

