Global Breast Pump Industry is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 3.90% to Reach US$ 2,672.30 Million by 2033 | FMI

The Global Breast Pump Industry is expected to reach a worth of US$ 1,827.00 million by 2023, according to new research. The market is expected to reach an astounding US$ 2,672.30 million by 2033, with a noteworthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.90%.

This predicted several causes, including technological improvements, increased maternal health awareness, and a growing emphasis on convenience for nursing moms to drive expansion. The Global Breast Pump Industry’s progress is consistent with the changing healthcare environment and family-oriented technology.

Since the last few years, the percentage of working women in workplaces across the globe has been declining (46.2% in 2019 as compared to 50.9% in 1990 as per “Catalyst”).

Emerging economies are witnessing impressive growth in healthcare spending. This can be attributed to improvements in healthcare technology and changing lifestyles, which is fuelling the demand for breast pumps among urban women. According to WHO, global healthcare spending rose by 2.4% in 2014 over 2013. Healthcare spending is growing at a rate of 5% in developing regions. A rise in healthcare expenditure is expected to boost the overall adoption of breast pumps among women, especially in the Asia Pacific.

Breast pump adoption is as high as 85% among breastfeeding women at 3 months post-birth. Furthermore, marketplace discussions indicate that the availability of breast pump accessory products will also encourage the adoption of electric breast pumps in developed markets. In this regard, infant product manufacturers are increasingly bundling other pump-related products, such as nursing bras and breast pumping bras, to sell complete packages of breast pumps, which is more profitable than isolated sales. Electrical breast pump packages find more adoption than manual breast pump products due to better volume of output. These innovative solutions are projected to fuel Global Breast Pump Industry revenues in the global electric breast pump market during the forecast period.

Global Breast Pump Industry Key Players:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

Pigeon Corporation,

Newell Brands,

Medela Inc.,

Ameda Inc.,

Hygeia II Medical Group Inc.,

Bailey Medical,

Mayborn Group Ltd. and Linco Baby Merchandise Works Co., Ltd.

The Electric breast pump market is more technologically advanced with higher product pricing and low penetration. This category of breast pump comprises few global breast pump manufacturing companies. Potential new entrants in the Global Breast Pump Industry are trying to capture and improve their market position by using innovative marketing strategies, such as inorganic growth. Breast pump manufacturers are expanding their product portfolio using the latest technologies.

The availability of BPA-free breast pump products is fuelling breast pump adoption in developed as well as more affluent markets in developing regions. In the recent past, breast pump manufacturers have begun offering bisphenol A or BPA-free breast pump products to increase sales. BPA is a chemical used to make milk containers or feeding bottles rigid and more resistant and has been associated with adverse health effects, such as neural and fertility issues. Examples of some BPA-free breast pump products are the Philips Avent Manual Comfort Breast Pump from Koninklijke Philips N.V. and BPA-free breast pumps by Medela, Inc.

The rapid rise in promotional/supporting campaigns for Breast Pump products is fuelling revenue growth of the Global Breast Pump Industry. In November 2012, leading breast pump manufacturer Medela launched a campaign titled ‘Virtual Human Milk Collection Campaign’ to commemorate Prematurity Awareness Month, where the breast pump manufacturer encouraged and demonstrated the importance of breast milk for infants and babies. Medela has also donated US$ 30,000 worth of breastfeeding-related products to various neonatal intensive care units across the U.S.

Additional Questions Answered

Readers can find detailed information about the important positive and negative factors likely to affect the Breast Pump market during the forecast period. Additionally, this Global Breast Pump Industry report also contains valuable information that can provide Breast Pump manufacturers with answers to critical questions, such as

Which types of products account for the maximum demand in the Global Breast Pump Industry and why?

Why is the sales of Breast Pump services and products highest in North America?

Which regulations in various regional segments are influencing the strategies of players in the Breast Pump market?

Why is APEJ currently attracting traction in the Global Breast Pump Industry?

What are some of the current technology types and trends adopted by various Breast Pump companies?

What are the promotional strategies being applied by breast pump manufacturers to sustain themselves in the competitive Breast Pump market?

Global Breast Pump Industry Key Segments Covered

by Product Type

Open System Breast Pumps

Closed System Breast Pumps

by Technology Type

electric

manual breast pumps

by End User

homecare settings

healthcare facilities

