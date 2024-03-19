Capsicum Oleoresin Market Overview 2022-2032: Estimated Market Size, Major Drivers and Lucrative Segments – By The Business Research Company

Wilmington, United States, 2024-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The global capsicum oleoresin market is witnessing a robust growth trajectory, attributed to its versatile applications across various industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. Valued at US$ 31.1 million in 2022, the market is anticipated to burgeon at a CAGR of 7.9%, reaching US$ 66.7 million by the end of 2032. With South Asia and East Asia leading the growth charge, propelled by factors such as the rising popularity of ethnic foods and increasing consumer expenditure on natural ingredients, the capsicum oleoresin market presents promising opportunities for industry players.

Key Players and Market Developments

Some of the key players in the market includes Ozone Naturals, Trilogy Essential Ingredients, Inc., MANE Kanor, Synthite Industries Ltd., Universal Oleoresins, Akay, Bioingredia Natural Pvt Ltd., BOS Natural Flavors Pvt. Ltd., HDDES Group, and Avi Naturals

In the global capsicum oleoresin market, the conventional segment dominates the nature category, accounting for the largest market share. However, the organic segment is poised for significant growth, driven by the rising trend towards organic capsicum oleoresin. The extraction of capsicum oleoresin through solvent extraction method holds the highest market share, owing to its effectiveness and widespread adoption.

One of the prominent trends shaping the capsicum oleoresin market is its utilization as a value-added ingredient in the food industry. Capsicum oleoresin, derived from natural sources, serves as a potential substitute for synthetic additives, offering antimicrobial, antioxidant, and anti-cancer properties. With consumers increasingly demanding products with improved taste and flavor, capsicum oleoresin adds a spicy punch to various cuisines, driving its adoption in food and beverage applications.

Moreover, the convenience offered by capsicum oleoresin, including operational flexibility and extended shelf life, contributes to its market expansion. It addresses the challenges associated with the utilization of raw spices, ensuring availability throughout the year and catering to the demand for extended seasonality products.

Market Strategies:

To capitalize on the burgeoning demand for capsicum oleoresin, manufacturers are focusing on product innovation and research & development. Emphasizing cost-effectiveness and long shelf life, companies aim to enhance their market share. Leveraging diverse sourcing capabilities and a dedicated research and development division, companies like MANE Kancor and Trilogy Essential Ingredients, Inc. are at the forefront of driving innovation and meeting consumer needs.

