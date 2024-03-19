Lotus Extract Market Size, Share and Growth Analysis for 2022-2032

Wilmington, United States, 2024-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The global lotus extract market is witnessing significant growth, propelled by its diverse applications across industries such as cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and food and beverages. Valued at US$ 69 million in 2022, the market is projected to soar to US$ 168.7 million by the end of 2032, exhibiting a robust CAGR of 9.3%. With Europe leading the charge in market share and increasing demand for lotus extract in various end-use applications, the lotus extract market presents lucrative opportunities for industry stakeholders.

@ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=84790

Key Players and Market Developments

Some of the key players in the market are Mane KANCOR, HDDES, Naturex, Manohar Botanical Extracts Pvt. Ltd., Veda Oils, Texas Natural Supply LLC, Carrubba, Vivaan, Mother Herbs Private Ltd., Omkar Herbals, Herbadiet, Hawaii Pharm LLC, etc.

Market Dynamics:



In the lotus extract market, the business-to-business segment dominates the distribution channel, with a market value of US$ 47.4 million in 2022. This segment is expected to continue its growth trajectory, driven by increasing demand from various industries. The conventional segment holds a significant market share, expected to reach US$ 132.5 million by 2032, owing to its widespread adoption and versatility across applications.

Market Trends:



One of the key trends shaping the lotus extract market is the rising demand in cosmetics and personal care products. Lotus extract is gaining popularity as a skincare ingredient, offering antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and skin-nourishing properties. With consumers increasingly seeking natural and botanical ingredients in their skincare routines, lotus extract emerges as a favored choice, contributing to improved skin texture and hydration.

Moreover, the pharmaceutical industry is witnessing a surge in demand for lotus extract, attributed to its diverse medicinal properties. From weight loss supplements to cardiovascular health, lotus extract offers a wide range of benefits, including antioxidant effects, blood pressure regulation, and menstrual bleeding management. This growing demand from the pharmaceutical sector further fuels the expansion of the lotus extract market.

| – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=84790<ype=S

Market Strategies:



Manufacturers in the lotus extract market are focusing on enhancing product awareness and acquiring certifications to ensure quality and compliance. By obtaining certifications such as USDA-NOP, JAS, Fairtrade, and FDA, companies aim to provide consumers with high-quality products while gaining a competitive edge in the market. Emphasizing product quality and safety standards, companies like HDDES and Naturex are at the forefront of delivering premium lotus extract products to meet consumer demands.

About Us Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

Contact Us



Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453