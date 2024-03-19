Oakmoss Extract Market Key Drivers, Market Research, and Insights for the US$ 63.4 Mn Market 2022-2032

Wilmington, United States, 2024-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The global oakmoss extract market is poised for steady growth, with an estimated value of US$ 36.3 million in 2022 projected to reach US$ 63.4 million by the end of 2032. Oakmoss extract, derived from lichen, finds its applications across various industries, including cosmetics, food and beverage, and aromatherapy, owing to its aromatic and therapeutic properties. With increasing consumer awareness about the benefits of natural ingredients and the rising demand for aromatherapy, the oakmoss extract market presents promising opportunities for growth and innovation.

@ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=84791

Key Players and Market Developments

Some of the key players in the market are Scent Fill, BMV Fragrances Private Limited, Sweet Essentials, Eden Botanicals, BERJE INC., Bristol Botanicals, Veda Oils, Midwest Sea Salt Co., Mountain Rose Herbs, Divine Essence, Givaduan, Firmenich, Biolandes, Sigma-Aldrich, Plantlife, Inc., and Ventos, among others.

Market Dynamics:



In 2022, the United States leads the consumption of oakmoss extract, accounting for approximately 83.6% of the North American market. The market is expected to witness a volume CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period, driven by the rising demand for natural care products and back-to-nature remedies. The cosmetics and personal care industry constitutes the largest market segment for oakmoss extract, valued at US$ 22.7 million in 2022 and predicted to expand at a value CAGR of approximately 5.0% over the forecast period.

Market Trends:



A significant trend shaping the oakmoss extract market is the increasing demand for aromatherapy. Aromatherapy, a natural remedy technique utilizing plant extracts, has gained popularity among consumers seeking holistic well-being solutions. Oakmoss extract, with its therapeutic benefits including stress relief, headache relief, and anxiety reduction, is widely utilized in aromatherapy products. This trend is fueled by rising incomes and shifting consumer preferences towards natural and complementary therapies.

Moreover, the trend towards clean-label essential oils is driving market growth. Consumers are increasingly seeking products with simple and natural ingredients, leading manufacturers to prioritize the use of essential oils over synthetic additives. This trend is particularly pronounced in Europe, where consumers prioritize natural skincare products and favor clean-label formulations. Oakmoss extract, with its natural origin and versatile applications, aligns with the clean-label trend, further boosting its demand in the market.

Market Challenges:



Despite the promising growth prospects, the oakmoss extract market faces challenges related to the volatility of raw material prices. Inconsistencies in vendor manufacturing capacity and price fluctuations of critical raw materials pose challenges for market players in establishing stable revenue streams. Additionally, concerns regarding the potential irritant effects of oakmoss extract on sensitive skin and hypersensitivity reactions present challenges for product development and consumer safety.

| – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=84791<ype=S

Market Strategies:



To navigate the evolving landscape of the oakmoss extract market, manufacturers are focusing on raising product awareness and expanding their global footprint. Investment in research and development, as demonstrated by companies like Firmenich and Givaudan, enables innovation and product differentiation. Moreover, strategic acquisitions, such as Givaudan’s acquisition of Myriss, bolster companies’ capabilities and expertise in the market, driving growth and competitiveness.

About Us Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

Contact Us



Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453