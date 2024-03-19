Frangipani Extract Market Overview 2022-2032: Forecast Market Size, Top Trends and Opportunities as Per the Business Research Company’s – US$ 56.10 Mn Global Market Report 2032

Wilmington, United States, 2024-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The global frangipani extract market is experiencing robust growth, driven by increasing consumer demand for natural and therapeutic ingredients in various industries such as cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and food & beverages. With a market value of US$ 34.85 million in 2022, the frangipani extract market is projected to reach US$ 56.10 million by 2032, exhibiting a steady CAGR of 4.9%. Let’s delve into the dynamics, trends, and strategies shaping this burgeoning market.

Key Players and Market Developments

Some of the key players in the market are Mane KANCOR, Veda Oils, INDIA AROMA OILS, AND COMPANY, HDDES, Manohar Botanical Extracts Pvt Ltd., Avi Naturals, A. G. Industries, Oshadhi, and Nature’s Flavors, Inc., The Plant Extracts Company Pty Ltd., Pure Oils India, Aromaaz International, Kush Aroma Exports, D.S. Fragrances, Floral Essential Oil, etc.

Market Dynamics:



Frangipani extract, derived from the fragrant frangipani flowers, serves as a key component in food products, cosmetics, and personal care items. Key market players are investing in research and development activities to enhance the functionality of frangipani flowers, catering to the rising demand and leveraging revenue opportunities. The therapeutic properties of frangipani extract, including its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory characteristics, make it a popular choice in traditional medicine and pharmaceutical applications. Increasing consumer awareness about the rejuvenating properties of frangipani extract for skincare and overall well-being is driving market growth.

Market Overview:



Frangipani extract is highly valued for its therapeutic properties in traditional medicine and its aromatic profile, which lends itself to perfumes and beauty products. With nourishing aesthetic properties, frangipani extract is a sought-after ingredient in various beauty formulations. Furthermore, its invigorating scent makes it ideal for aromatherapy, offering relaxation and relief from stress-related ailments such as headaches and inflammation.

Market Trends:



The rise in popularity of aromatherapy practices is fueling the demand for frangipani essential oil. Aromatherapy, a therapeutic practice utilizing essential oils, promotes mental, physical, and spiritual well-being. Frangipani extract is used to alleviate stress, promote relaxation, and improve sleep quality. Moreover, its anti-inflammatory properties make it effective in relieving headaches and muscle pain, driving its adoption in aromatherapy products.

Additionally, the increase in adoption of frangipani extract in cosmetics and personal care products is propelled by the growing demand for natural ingredients and organic formulations. Consumers are increasingly conscious of environmental sustainability and are opting for products with botanical extracts like frangipani for their skincare benefits. As a result, the cosmetics industry is witnessing a surge in the usage of frangipani extract in facial creams, body lotions, and perfumes.

Market Strategies:



Manufacturers in the frangipani extract market are focusing on enhancing extraction technology and expanding their global presence to meet the growing consumer demand. Companies like Mane Kancor and HDDES are investing in research and development to improve extraction processes and ensure product quality. By obtaining certifications and expanding their operations internationally, these companies aim to capitalize on emerging market opportunities and deliver superior products and services to consumers.

Contact Us



