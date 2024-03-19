Chelated Iron Agriculture Micronutrient Market Overview 2022-2032: Estimated Market Size, Major Drivers and Lucrative Segments – By The Business Research Company

Wilmington, United States, 2024-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The global chelated iron agriculture micronutrient market is witnessing significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for enhanced nutrient delivery systems and advancements in the agriculture sector. With a market value of US$ 163.4 million in 2022, the market is projected to reach US$ 331.6 million by the end of 2032, exhibiting a robust CAGR of 7.3%. Let’s delve into the dynamics, trends, and strategies shaping this burgeoning market.

Key Players and Market Developments

Some of the key players in the market include Agroplasma SL, Aries Agro Limited, ATP Nutrition Ltd., Aushadh Limited, BASF SE, Compass Minerals International Inc., CHS Inc., Napnutriscience, etc.

Market Dynamics:



Analysts project increased sales performance in the chelated iron micronutrients market, driven by greater accessibility to advanced nutrient delivery systems and technological innovations in agriculture. Chelated minerals, containing natural ingredients, offer superior benefits compared to inorganic trace minerals, propelling market growth. Key players are focusing on sustainability goals to enhance soil health and crop nutrition, contributing to market expansion.

Market Overview:



Chelated iron agriculture micronutrients play a crucial role in addressing iron deficiencies in various plants, particularly in cereals, pulses & oilseeds, and vegetables & fruits. With the majority of consumption seen in cereals, the market is witnessing steady growth across different application areas.

Market Trends:



Premiumization of agriculture supplements is driving market growth, with farmers increasingly adopting high-quality and premium ingredients to enhance agricultural productivity. The North America market is leading the growth trajectory, followed by the East Asia market, which is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period. Additionally, the rising influence of technology is making micronutrients more mainstream in agriculture, with innovative nutrient delivery systems entering the market to improve nutrient uptake and soil activity.

Market Strategies:



Key manufacturers are investing in research and development to innovate their product range and offer improved micronutrient solutions for agricultural purposes. Moreover, companies are aligning their products and manufacturing practices with certified quality standards to ensure efficacy and reliability.

