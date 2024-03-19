Monk Fruit Sugar Market Key Drivers, Market Research, and Insights for the US$ 169.5 Bn Market 2023-2031

Wilmington, United States, 2024-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

Monk fruit sugar, derived from mogrosides found in the Monk fruit, is gaining significant traction in the global sweetener market. With consumers increasingly opting for natural, zero-calorie sweeteners, the monk fruit sugar market is witnessing substantial growth. This article delves into the factors driving the rise of monk fruit sugar, its benefits, and the regional dynamics shaping its market outlook..

Key Players and Market Developments

Key players in market are engaged in new product launches and mergers & acquisitions to establish a strong foothold. Archer Daniels Midland Company, Apura Ingredients, Guilin Layn Natural Ingredients Corp., Imperial Sugar Company, Whole Earth Sweetener Co., LLC, Health Garden USA, Matakana SuperFoods Ltd., Group Krisda Stevia Canada Inc., and Bulk Barn Foods Ltd. are key players operating in this market.

Overview of Monk Fruit Sugar Market:

The global monk fruit sugar industry was valued at US$ 118.6 Mn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a steady CAGR of 4.8%, reaching US$ 180.4 Mn by 2031. The market is driven by the rising demand for antioxidants and natural ingredients, coupled with the surge in obesity and diabetes cases worldwide. Monk fruit sugar offers a natural, zero-calorie alternative to refined sugar, making it increasingly popular among health-conscious consumers.

Factors Driving Market Growth:



Rise in Demand for Antioxidants and Natural Ingredients: Consumers are prioritizing zero-calorie or low-calorie food products processed with natural sugar substitutes. Monk fruit sugar, rich in mogrosides, acts as a natural antioxidant, protecting the body from oxidative stress caused by free radicals. This demand for natural ingredients is propelling the growth of the monk fruit sugar market.

Growing Incidences of Obesity and Diabetes: The global rise in obesity and diabetes cases is driving the demand for zero-calorie and natural sugar alternatives. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), obesity and diabetes rates are on the rise, with significant implications for public health. Monk fruit sugar offers a solution for consumers looking to manage their sugar intake without compromising on taste.

Market Introduction and Benefits:

Monk fruit sugar, known for being 200 times sweeter than sucrose, is derived from mogrosides extracts. It is widely used in beverages, medicines for cough and sore throat, and as a natural sweetener in various food products. The benefits of monk fruit sugar include diabetes management, weight loss, and anti-inflammatory properties. However, excessive consumption may lead to adverse effects such as rashes, difficulty in breathing, and stomachache.

Regional Outlook:



North America: Leading the market in 2022, North America benefits from the growing awareness of health issues such as obesity and diabetes. With nearly 30.7% of adults in the U.S. overweight, the demand for zero-calorie sweeteners like monk fruit sugar is on the rise.

Europe and Asia Pacific: Projected to grow steadily, Europe and Asia Pacific regions are witnessing a surge in obesity rates, driving the demand for natural sweeteners. Over 52.7% of adults in the EU are overweight, indicating a growing market for monk fruit sugar in these regions.

