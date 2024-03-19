Commercial Flour Market Size, Share and Growth Analysis for 2023-2031

Wilmington, United States, 2024-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The global commercial flour market is on an upward trajectory, driven by evolving consumer preferences, technological advancements, and a burgeoning demand for healthier food alternatives. With a robust valuation of US$ 49.1 billion in 2022, the market is poised for significant growth, projected to reach US$ 66.9 billion by 2031 at a steady CAGR of 3.5%.

Key Players and Market Developments

Some of the players in the industry are Ardent Mills, ADM, Cargill, Incorporated., General Mills, Inc., Bunge Global SA., Grain Craft, Ebro Foods, SA., Ingredion Incorporated, Hain Celestial, Conagra Brands, Inc., Hodgson Mill, North Dakota Mill, Wheat Montana, King Arthur Baking Company, Inc., Bay State Milling Company, Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, and others.

Rise in Demand for Gluten-Free Products: The escalating demand for gluten-free products, catering to individuals with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity, is a pivotal factor propelling market dynamics. Commercial flour suppliers are adapting to this trend by offering a diverse range of gluten-free flour options, meeting stringent FDA standards.

Preference for Baked Products and Baking Solutions: The global preference for baked goods, including bread, cakes, and pastries, is soaring, fueled by convenience and the burgeoning home baking trend. This surge in demand is driving the adoption of commercial baking ingredients, consequently bolstering the commercial flour market.

Nutritional Considerations: Consumers are increasingly prioritizing healthier dietary choices, leading to a surge in the consumption of whole-grain commercial flour. These flours retain essential nutrients, such as dietary fiber, protein, vitamins, and minerals, offering enhanced nutritional value compared to refined flour variants.

Product Diversity: The commercial flour market boasts a plethora of variants tailored to diverse industrial applications, including all-purpose flour, bread flour, cake flour, and gluten-free flour. This product diversity enables manufacturers to cater to specific consumer preferences and baking requirements effectively.

Innovation and Expansion: Leading players in the commercial flour market are focusing on innovation and expansion strategies to gain a competitive edge. By introducing innovative products and investing in production capacity enhancements, manufacturers aim to augment their global market presence and meet evolving consumer demands effectively.

European Dominance: Europe emerges as a dominant force in the global commercial flour market, driven by a surge in bread consumption and a burgeoning demand for gluten-free products. The region’s preference for packaged and ready-to-eat food products further fuels market growth, supported by a steady influx of processed food imports from developing countries.

