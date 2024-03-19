Apple Cider Vinegar Market Overview 2023-2031: Forecast Market Size, Top Trends and Opportunities as Per the Business Research Company’s – US$ 1.6 Bn Global Market Report 2031

Wilmington, United States, 2024-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The global apple cider vinegar market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing consumer preference for natural and wellness-oriented products. With a valuation of US$ 990.1 million in 2022, the market is projected to grow at a robust CAGR of 5.7%, reaching US$ 1.6 billion by the end of 2031.

Key Players and Market Developments

Key players are adapting to consumer trends and introducing new products to meet the rise in demand for apple cider vinegar. PepsiCo, Inc., The Kraft Heinz Company, GNC Holdings, Inc., White House Foods Company, Carl Kühne KG (GmbH & Co.), Castelo Alimentos S/A, Pompeian, Inc., Manzana Products Co., Solana Gold Organics, Aspall Cyder Ltd., Nutraceutical Corporation, Eden Foods, Inc., Higher Nature Limited, and Vitane Pharmaceuticals, Inc. are some of the key players operating in the apple cider vinegar industry.

Consumer Preference for Natural and Wellness-Oriented Products: The surge in demand for apple cider vinegar can be attributed to its recognized health benefits, including improved glucose and insulin levels, weight reduction, and diabetes management. Consumers are increasingly turning to natural remedies like apple cider vinegar, driving market growth.

Diversification of Product Forms: Manufacturers are diversifying apple cider vinegar into convenient forms such as vegetarian capsules, catering to diverse consumer preferences. This expansion of product forms enhances accessibility and convenience, contributing to the widespread popularity of apple cider vinegar.

Online Retail Sales Channels: The expansion of online retail sales channels has significantly bolstered market progress. Digital platforms provide consumers with easy access to apple cider vinegar products, facilitating direct communication and enabling companies to tailor their offerings to meet evolving preferences effectively.

Health Benefits Driving Demand: Apple cider vinegar is renowned for its antimicrobial properties and potential health benefits, including glucose and insulin level improvement, weight reduction, and body fat management. These advantages are driving consumer interest and fueling market demand, particularly in the wellness sector.

Labeling Claims and Product Differentiation: Leading manufacturers are strategically leveraging specific labeling claims such as non-GMO, gluten-free, organic, and vegan to expand their market presence. By emphasizing product purity and quality, companies are enhancing consumer trust and loyalty, contributing to market growth.

