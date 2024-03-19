Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market Forecasted to Reach US$ 103.45 Billion by 2031: TMR Study

The global electric motorcycle and scooter market is experiencing a surge in demand, driven by the growing preference for eco-friendly and fuel-efficient vehicles. In this comprehensive market research study, we delve into key aspects such as market size, growth trends, key players, competitive landscape, consumer behavior, emerging technologies, regulatory environment, and future outlook, to provide actionable insights for stakeholders aiming to enter, expand, or optimize their presence in this burgeoning market segment.

Market Size and Growth Trends: The global electric motorcycle and scooter market, valued at US$ 21.12 billion in 2021, is projected to witness a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.22% from 2022 to 2031, reaching a staggering US$ 103.45 billion by the end of 2031. This exponential growth is propelled by factors such as the rise in production of zero-emission vehicles, rapid urbanization, and the increasing adoption of easy-to-maintain and low-cost electric scooters.

Key Players and Competitive Landscape: The market is characterized by a fairly consolidated landscape, with major players such as BMW Group, Harley Davidson, and Hero Electric dominating the majority of the market share. These players are investing significantly in research and development activities to enhance their product portfolios and gain a competitive edge in the market.

Consumer Behavior and Emerging Technologies: Consumer preferences are shifting towards electric two-wheelers due to their eco-friendliness and cost-effectiveness. The rise in disposable income and government subsidies for electric vehicles are further driving market growth. Emerging technologies such as lithium-ion batteries and plug-in charging options are revolutionizing the electric motorcycle and scooter industry, offering higher performance and increased range.

Regulatory Environment and Future Outlook: Governments worldwide are implementing stringent regulations to reduce pollution and carbon emissions, leading to a rise in the adoption of electric vehicles. Rapid urbanization and the need for convenient modes of transportation are expected to fuel market growth in urban areas. The future outlook for the market remains promising, with Asia Pacific predicted to dominate the market in terms of volume, followed by Europe and North America.

Actionable Recommendations: Stakeholders seeking to enter or expand their presence in the electric motorcycle and scooter market should focus on innovation, product differentiation, and strategic partnerships. Investments in research and development of emerging technologies, along with collaborations with EV charging solutions providers, can enhance market competitiveness. Additionally, staying abreast of regulatory developments and consumer preferences will be essential for long-term success in the market.

