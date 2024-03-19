Virtual Event Platforms Market Thrives with a Projected CAGR of 16.6%, Set to Reach US$ 36.7 Billion by 2033

In the year 2018, the global virtual event platforms market value was estimated to be US$ 3,751.5 million which registered a CAGR of 14.6% until 2022. As per the FMI market survey report, the demand for virtual event platforms globally reached US$ 6783.2 million in 2022.

In the present year, 2023 the global virtual event platforms market size is estimated to be nearly US$ 7,888 million. It is further poised to register a 16.6% CAGR through 2033 and reach an overall valuation of US$ 36,735.8 million by its end.

The virtual event platforms market saw good growth in the pandemic era owing to lockdown restrictions that were imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus infections across multiple nations in the world.

Technological proliferation has substantially increased across the world and this trend has penetrated all industries and applications. The increasing adoption of cloud-based technologies in businesses has enabled them to deploy multiple virtual solutions to ensure smooth business operations.

However, difficulty in software integration and compatibility issues across multiple platforms are expected to constrain virtual networking platform adoption. The lack of developed internet infrastructure in multiple economies is also expected to slow down market growth on a global scale.

Key Takeaways from the Virtual Event Platforms Market Study Report

The United States is the leading region in the adoption of all types of virtual event platforms in comparison to any other country. The net worth of its present market in the United States is US$ 1,537.3 million and is expected to grow at 13.2% over the next ten years.

Presently Germany is the largest shareholder of the global virtual event platform market in Europe and would generate nearly US$ 463 million in 2023. However, the virtual event platform market in the United Kingdom is expected to witness a year-on-year growth rate of 20.3% through 2033.

Demand for virtual event platforms in China is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 15.4 % during the forecast period. By the end of this forecast period, this regional market is expected to reach US$ 1,879.4 million.

Meanwhile, India is anticipated to witness a robust growth rate of 24.5% in the adoption of virtual event platforms in the country. It is further expected to overtake the United States and reach a valuation of US$ 3,027.8 million by the end of the year 2033.

Demand for virtual event platforms is anticipated to be high for SMEs over the coming years at a CAGR of 18.4%.

Event management agencies currently account for a market share of 27.1% in the global virtual event platforms market landscape. While the enterprise or corporate sector is the leading segment and contributes nearly 30% of the market revenue generated globally.

At present, the academic institutions’ segment accounts for a market share of 13.2% in the global virtual event platforms marketplace. This segment is projected to grow at a higher rate of 21.4% in the adoption of virtual event platforms over the forecast years.

Competitive Landscape for the Virtual Event Platforms Market Players

Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems, Zoom Video Communications, Cvent Holding Corp., Evenium Inc., SpotMe Inc., Cadence Design Systems, Inc., Hubb LLC., InEvent Inc., KitApps Inc. (Attendify), Boomset Infotainment PVT Ltd., vFairs Inc., ubivent GmbH, and Kestone Inc. among others are some of the major players in the global virtual event platforms market.

Key Segments of Virtual Event Platforms Industry Survey

Virtual Event Platforms Market by Solution:

Software Integrated Virtual Event Platforms Standalone Software

Services Live Event Support Post Event Processing Services Event Consulting Services Support Services Other Services



Virtual Event Platforms Market by Enterprise Size:

Virtual Event Platforms for SMEs

Virtual Event Platforms for Large Enterprises

Virtual Event Platforms Market by End User:

Virtual Event Platforms for Enterprises or Corporates

Virtual Event Platforms for Event Management Agencies

Virtual Event Platforms for Academic Institutions

Virtual Event Platforms for Trade Show Organizers

Others

Virtual Event Platforms Market by Region:

North America Virtual Event Platforms Market

Latin America Virtual Event Platforms Market

Europe Virtual Event Platforms Market

East Asia Virtual Event Platforms Market

South Asia & Pacific Virtual Event Platforms Market

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Virtual Event Platforms Market

