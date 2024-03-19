Global Motor Driver ICs Market Set to Accelerate, Projected to Reach US$ 6.9 Billion by 2031

Wilmington, United States, 2024-Mar-19 — /EPR Network/ — The Motor Driver Integrated Circuit (IC) Market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by the increasing demand for automation across various industries and the rise in adoption of electric vehicles (EVs). As per the latest market analysis, the global industry, valued at US$ 4.0 billion in 2022, is projected to grow at a robust CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2031, reaching a valuation of US$ 6.9 billion by 2031.

Market Overview: Motor driver ICs are electronic devices designed to drive and control electric motors, offering functionalities such as speed control, direction control, and torque regulation. These ICs find widespread applications across various sectors including automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial automation.

Market Drivers: The motor driver ICs market is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of automation across industries, the surge in demand for electric and hybrid vehicles, and the expansion of the automotive sector globally. Moreover, the growth in industrial automation and the extensive usage of motor driver ICs in consumer electronics are further fueling market expansion.

Latest Market Trends: Key trends shaping the market include the dominance of brushless DC motors segment, extensive usage of motor driver ICs in consumer electronics, and the growth of the automotive sector, particularly in regions like Asia Pacific.

Future Outlook: The future outlook for the motor driver ICs market remains optimistic, with continued growth expected driven by advancements in technology, increasing adoption of automation, and the rise in demand for electric vehicles.

Regional Outlook: Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold the largest share in the market, supported by the growth of the consumer electronics sector and favorable government initiatives such as the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme in India. North America and Europe are also significant markets, driven by the adoption of electric vehicles and efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

Companies Profiled

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Maxim Integrated

Microchip Technology Inc.

NXP Semiconductors

Panasonic Corporation

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

Dialog Semiconductor

Power Integrations

Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp.

ROHM Semiconductor

Diodes Incorporated

Market Opportunities:

Opportunities in the market include the increasing demand for automation solutions across industries, the growing adoption of electric vehicles, and the expansion of the automotive and consumer electronics sectors.

