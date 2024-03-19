Egg Albumin Protein Market Booms to US$ 2.88 Billion by 2032 with CAGR of 7.3%%

The global egg albumin protein market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 1.42 Billion by the end of 2022, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2032. The egg albumin protein market is anticipated to reach US$ 2.88 Billion in 2032.

Protein separation requires the absorption of the egg albumin protein, which is found in the blood. It’s anticipated to gain a lot of international momentum due to its ability to increase athletes’ energy and endurance, particularly in the field of sports nutrition. It’s also believed to aid in the recovery of muscles injured by illnesses linked to exercise.

Key Points:

International Traction in Sports Nutrition: The protein’s effectiveness in enhancing athletes’ stamina and energy is expected to drive international traction, especially in the sports nutrition sector. It is envisioned as a crucial component in aiding the recovery of muscles damaged by physical activity. Diverse Applications in Pet Food Industry: The market is further propelled by the rising demand for egg albumin protein powder in the food processing industry, specifically for pet treats and food. The nutritional advantages of this protein powder are beneficial for pets, contributing to the growth of the market. Geographical Market Insights:

U.K. Market: Expected to reach a valuation of US$ 31.1 Mn by 2022.

Expected to reach a valuation of US$ 31.1 Mn by 2022. U.S. Market: Anticipated to account for nearly 73% of the North America egg albumin protein market share in the next decade.

End-Use Application Focus:

Bakery and Confectionery: Projected to generate the lion’s share in the global market.

Projected to generate the lion’s share in the global market. Function: Thickening category expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 294.3 Mn in 2022.

Thickening category expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 294.3 Mn in 2022. Flavor Type: Regular/unflavored segment anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 1.03 Bn by 2022.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players include Merck KGaA, HiMedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Kewpie Corporation, and more.

Production involves a hydrolysis process, reducing the distinctive odor of eggs, making it suitable for use in personal care products like shampoos and conditioners.

Insights and Analysis:

Future Market Insights provides an unbiased analysis, presenting historical demand data and forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032.

The study covers various aspects, including flavor types, end-use applications, functions, and regional trends.

Tailor-Made Reports:

Customize your insights with tailor-made reports available to explore specific end-use applications, functions, and regional trends in the market.

Another important driver propelling the market is the increasing need for egg albumin protein powder in the food processing industry for the production of pet treats and food. There are several nutritional advantages that this specific protein powder aids to provide for dogs.

Key Takeaways: Egg Albumin Protein Market

The U.K. egg albumin protein market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 31.1 Mn by 2022.

by 2022. The U.S. is likely to account for nearly 73% of the North America egg albumin protein market share in the next decade.

of the North America egg albumin protein market share in the next decade. In terms of end-use application, the bakery and confectionery segment is expected to generate the lion’s share in the global market.

By function, the thickening category is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 294.3 Mn in 2022.

in 2022. Based on flavor type, the regular/unflavored segment is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 1.03 Bn by 2022.

“Increasing utilization of egg albumin protein powder by the bakery and confectionery industry across the globe to provide stability and volume to baked goods is anticipated to augment growth,” says an analyst

Competitive Landscape: Egg Albumin Protein Market

Egg albumin protein powder is produced through hydrolysis process, which reduces the distinctive odor of eggs to a bare minimum. Thus, key companies operating in the personal care sector are using it to manufacture shampoos and conditioners to help nourish the hair and prevent it from drying, as well as damage.

Some of the key players in the egg albumin protein market include Merck KGaA, HiMedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Kewpie Corporation, Now Health Group, Rembrandt Foods, Sanaovo, Taiyo Kagaku Co. Ltd., JW Nutritional LLC, Rose Acre Farms, Ovostar, IGRECA, Dutch Egg Powder Solutions BV, Caneggs, Redspoon Company, Avangardco, Aqua Lab Technologies, and Sainsburys.

Get More Valuable Insights on Egg Albumin Protein Market

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of egg albumin presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032.

The study divulges compelling insights on the egg albumin protein based on flavor type (regular/unflavored and flavored), application (bakery & confectionery, protein & nutritional bars, breakfast cereals, functional beverages, dietary supplements, sports nutrition, infant nutrition, prepared foods, meat analogs, dressings, sauces & spreads, pharmaceutical products, personal care products, dairy & desserts, and others), and function (thickening, leavening, binding, preservatives/antimicrobial, emulsifying, crystallization, and others) across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and MEA).

Egg Albumin Protein Market Outlook by Category

By Flavor Type:

Regular/Unflavored

Flavored

By End-use Application:

Bakery & Confectionery

Protein & Nutritional Bars

Breakfast Cereals

Functional Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Sports Nutrition

Infant Nutrition

Prepared Foods

Meat Analogs

Dressings, Sauces & Spreads

Pharmaceutical Products

Personal Care Products

Dairy & Desserts

Others

By Function:

Thickening

Leavening

Binding

Preservatives/Antimicrobial

Emulsifying

Crystalization

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle east and Africa

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

