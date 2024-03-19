3D Printing in Construction Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2022-2031

Wilmington, United States, 2024-Mar-19 — /EPR Network/ — The construction industry is undergoing a transformative phase with the advent of 3D printing technology. From reducing construction time to minimizing waste, 3D printing is reshaping the way buildings are constructed. This article delves into the dynamics of the 3D printing in construction market, exploring its size, growth trajectory, segmentation, drivers, challenges, trends, and future outlook.

Market Size and Growth: In 2021, the 3D printing in construction market was valued at US$ 1.2 billion. Forecasts suggest a staggering compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.3% from 2022 to 2031, with the market projected to reach US$ 3.3 billion by 2031.

Market Overview: 3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing, involves the layer-by-layer construction of buildings using automated processes. This method minimizes material waste and human involvement, offering cost and time savings compared to traditional methods.

Request Your Sample Copy: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=74895&utm_source=Express&utm_campaign=Amit

Market Drivers:

Key drivers propelling the market include the pressing need to reduce construction time, mitigate costs, and address the housing demands of a burgeoning urban population. Governments worldwide are investing in smart city projects, further fueling the adoption of 3D printing in construction.

Latest Market Trends:

Recent trends indicate a surge in modular construction using 3D printing, driven by its ability to parallelize projects and expedite construction timelines. Vendors are focusing on research and development to offer cost-effective solutions and broaden their customer base.

Future Outlook:

The future of the 3D printing in construction market looks promising, with continued growth expected, particularly in regions like North America and the Middle East & Africa. Governments’ initiatives and advancements in technology are poised to drive further market expansion.

Regional Outlook:

North America is expected to dominate the market, with the United States leading in investment and adoption of advanced 3D concrete printing technologies. The Middle East & Africa region is also experiencing significant growth, propelled by initiatives like Dubai’s 3D printing endeavors.

Companies Profiled

Apis Cor Inc.

COBOD International A/S

Contour Crafting Corporation

CyBe Construction

ICON Technology, Inc.

MudBots 3D Concrete Printing, LLC

MX3D

WASP S.r.l.

XtreeE

Yingchuang Building Technique (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. (WinSun)

Black Buffalo 3D Corporation

Samsung C&T Corporation

L&T Construction

Key Questions:

How can the construction sector overcome barriers to adopting 3D printing technology?

What are the most promising applications of 3D printing in construction?

How will government initiatives impact the future of the market?

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=74895<ype=S&utm_source=Express&utm_campaign=Amit

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453