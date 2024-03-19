Global Mobile Endoscopic Workstations Market is on a path to achieve a valuation of US$ 465.8 Million by 2033, to a 4.4% CAGR

In a dynamic landscape of technological advancements, the global mobile endoscopic workstations market stands at the forefront, projecting substantial growth in the coming years. According to Future Market Insights’ latest report, the industry reached a valuation of US$ 292.7 million in 2022 and is anticipated to soar to US$ 302.9 million in 2023.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

Global mobile endoscopic workstations industry grew at a CAGR of 2.8% between 2017 and 2022.

Anticipated size of the mobile endoscopic workstation market in 2017 was US$ 254.8 million.

North American regions are expected to hold a market share of 35.7%.

United States forecasted a value share of 34%.

Under the end-user segment, hospitals are forecasted with a share of around 41.1% in terms of revenue.

Under the application segment, gastrointestinal endoscopy considerably holds a market share of 28.6%.

“Increasing prevalence of gastronomical diseases and pulmonary disorders is one of the major drivers of the mobile endoscopic workstations market”, comments a Future Market Insights analyst.

Competitive Analysis:

Mobile endoscopic workstations industry consists of a substantial number of market players. Research & development to introduce environmentally-friendly product lines form the core aspect of these manufacturers. In addition, other expansion strategies, including collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and seeking regulatory approvals, are also relied upon.

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation announced the introduction of the ELUXEO 7000X System, an innovative audiovisual imaging technology where this platform facilitates real-time visualization of the hemoglobin-oxygen saturation levels in tissues during the endoluminal imaging and/or laparoscopic procedures.

Pentax Medical announced a new line of ultrasound video gastroscopes known as the J10. This food tool was considered to have an ergonomic shape and ease of handling, enhanced maneuverability, and better image quality to help meet both market and clinical needs.

Key Players in the Mobile Endoscopy Workstations Market:

Aesculap Inc.

ARC Group of Companies Inc.

Armstrong Medical Inc.

Cura Carts

Ecleris S.R.L

Electro Kinetic Technologies

Elmed Electronics & Medical Industry & Trade Inc.

EMOS Technology Gmbh

ENDO-TECHNIK W. Griesat

Olympus

SonoScape medical corp.

GIMMI

Maxerendoscopy

HAEBERLE

Optomic

Key Developments

Key Segments:

By Type:

Colonoscopes

Gastrointestinal endoscopes

Enteroscopes

Bronchoscopes

Cystoscopes

Laparoscopes

Others

By Application:

Bronchoscopy

Arthroscopy

Laparoscopy

Urology Endoscopy

Neuroendoscopy

Gastrointestinal Endoscopy

Gynecology Endoscopy

ENT Endoscopy

Others

By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centres & Clinic

Specialized Endoscopy Clinics

Diagnostic Imaging Centres

Others

By Hygiene:

Single-use

Reprocessing

Sterilization

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa

