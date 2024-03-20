Healthcare 3D Printing Industry’s Response to Medical Challenges: A Look Ahead

Healthcare 3D Printing Industry | Forecast 2030

The healthcare 3D printing industry was valued at USD 9.4 billion in 2022 and is estimated to witness a CAGR of 17.0% over the forecast period. Factors like the shortage of available organs for transplantation globally and the emergence of digital healthcare are expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

The healthcare 3D printing sector is expected to witness significant growth, owing to the intervention of government for improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing investments in the R&D sector. In addition, healthcare professionals increasingly explore 3D printing because it reduces the risks associated with anesthesia during long surgeries and improves healthcare.

Access the Global Healthcare 3D Printing Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030, compiled with details like market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies

Healthcare Additive Manufacturing Market Growth & Trends

The global healthcare additive manufacturing market size is expected to reach USD 27.3 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 18.1% from 2023 to 2030. Healthcare additive manufacturing technology aids in making complex designs easily, developing personalized products, reducing production steps, and producing lightweight products, which fuels market growth.

Growing commercialization of the manufacturing process, rising investments by governments, and increased R&D in devices formed using additive manufacturing technology are key factors driving this market. There was a slowdown in the growth of the market at the start of 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but the market gained pace in the second half of the year by fulfilling the growing demand for the manufacturing of medical devices, PPE kits, and face shields to fight against the pandemic.

The advantages of additive manufacturing over traditional production methods are boosting its rising popularity. The use of modern design freedom, technology, dimensional precision, the use of a wide range of materials such as plastics, metal, and polymers, build speed, and the capacity to construct complicated parts/geometry, such as honeycomb structure and cooling channels, are some of the advantages of additive manufacturing.

Order your copy of the Free Sample of “Healthcare 3D Printing Industry Data Book – Healthcare Additive Manufacturing, 3D Bioprinting and 3D Printed Drugs Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030, published by Grand View Research

3D Bioprinting Market Growth & Trends

The global 3D bioprinting market size is expected to reach USD 5.3 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 12.5% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising cases of COVID-19 and high prevalence of chronic diseases are some of the major factors contributing to the growth. During the outbreak of the pandemic, 3D printing has stepped up to become a vital technology to support improved healthcare and emergency response.

The COVID-19 epidemic is ever increasing since it was first identified in China in December 2019. Until January 12, 2021, more than 91.5 million cases of COVID-19 were reported globally, with more than 1,956,880 deaths, across the globe. This pandemic has fast-tracked the development of vaccine and drug testing.

In the meantime, various 3D bioprinting companies are focused on the R&D of artificial tissues. With the help of U-FAB and other bioprinting technologies, CLECELL company has created respiratory epithelium artificial tissue which will help to prevent infection and tissue injury through the use of the mucociliary elevator.

Go through the table of content of Healthcare 3D Printing Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage & Scope of the study

3D Printed Drugs Market Growth & Trends

The global 3D printed drugs market is expected to reach USD 269.74 million by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.32% from 2022 to 2030. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, combined with the rising population of patients with dysphagia around the globe is pushing the demand for immediate soluble medications, which is likely to drive the market. For instance, according to a study published in April 2022, the prevalence of oropharyngeal dysphagia is high in conditions such as stroke and aging and is reported to be 26.19% in the elderly.

An increase in the aging population has led to the growing demand for the development of easy-to-swallow pills for the elderly. The 3D printed highly soluble and easy-to-swallow drugs can help the elderly who have difficulty swallowing. Moreover, according to the United Nations, the number of people aged 65 and more in 2050 is projected to be 1.5 billion. Thus, the growing elderly population across the world would propel the demand for easy-to-swallow drugs resulting in market growth.

Competitive Insights

The market is moderately consolidated and competitive, with the key companies holding the majority of the shares. The companies have a vast range of products in several categories, which are designed keeping in mind the diverse demands of the patients, with variations in each category and demand for customized products. With the launch of new products and geographic expansion, these companies have established a significant presence in the market. These companies are constantly innovating to launch advanced and customized products through their state-of-the-art facilities.

Check out more Industry Data Books, published by Grand View Research

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/sector-reports-list

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter