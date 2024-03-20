Food Holding Equipment Market Anticipated to grow at 4.1% CAGR by 2033

A commercial kitchen’s performance is based on a large number of variables, but keeping advanced food equipment is paramount. Commercial holding equipment is used in full-service and quick-service restaurants to keep food at the ideal serving temperature and preserve its freshness. Over the past two decades, the restaurant industry has continually grown, thereby creating new opportunities for leading players in the commercial food holding equipment market.

According to a recent report published by FMI, the global food holding equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% in the evaluation period (2023 to 2033). The food holding equipment market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 5,679.2 Million by the end of 2033 from US$ 3,800 Million in 2023.

Expanding restaurant industry and rising number of supermarkets & delis around the world are projected to boost the global food holding equipment market in the next ten years. Digital innovations are expected to be a significant revenue and consumer retention driver in the assessment period.

Competitive Landscape: Food Holding Equipment Market

Some of the key players in the global food holding equipment market are Dover Corporation, Welbilt Inc. (Manitowoc Foodservice, Inc.), Illinois Tool Works Inc., Hatco Corporation, and Victor Manufacturing Ltd.

North America currently holds the largest market share, and this region is expected to continue to expand during the projection period. This can mainly be attributed to the region’s growing population and rising disposable income levels. Furthermore, the North America food holding equipment market is expected to increase in the next ten years due to the presence of a favorable legal and regulatory environment.

Key Companies Profiled:

Dover Corporation Welbilt Inc. (Manitowoc Foodservice, Inc.) Illinois Tool Works Inc. Hatco Corporation Ali Group S.r.l. MKN Maschinenfabrik Kurt Neubauer GmbH & Co KG Al-Halabi Refrigeration & Steel LLC Fujimak Corporation Duke Manufacturing Conagra Brands

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Holding Cabinets

Proofing Cabinets

Refrigerators & Chillers

By End User:

Full-Service Restaurants

Quick Service Restaurants

Hotels

Airports

Railways

Hospitals

Schools

Supermarkets & Delis

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

