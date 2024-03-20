Dal Mill Machine Market Analysis: US Market Share holding 32.7% by 2033

Dal mill machines, integral to food processing, are specifically designed to split and hull lentils efficiently. These machines have witnessed a surge in popularity, particularly in regions with high lentil consumption, in recent years. This trend is expected to persist throughout the forecast period as dal mill machines continue to play a vital role in commercial kitchens. Capable of processing and grinding various types of lentils, beans, and legumes into fine paste or powder, dal mill machines have become indispensable tools for food processing industries worldwide.

The global dal mill machine market is poised for significant growth, with an anticipated valuation of US$ 238.2 million in 2023. Forecasts suggest a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.7% between 2023 and 2033, culminating in a valuation exceeding US$ 310.9 million by 2033. One of the primary drivers of this growth is the escalating production and consumption of lentils worldwide, which is fueling the demand for dal mill machines in the market.

Regional Analysis

The forecast for the US dal mill machine market indicates a moderate growth trajectory, primarily fueled by the rapid expansion of the food processing industry, escalating demand for nutritionally rich products, and the surging consumption of legumes. In India, the dal mill machine market is expected to remain highly promising throughout the forecast period, driven by the burgeoning production and consumption of pulses, escalating concerns regarding malnutrition, and the widespread adoption of mini dal milling machines across households. Meanwhile, China is poised to witness significant growth in demand for dal mill machines, as projected by FMI for the period spanning from 2023 to 2033. This growth can be attributed to the increasing utilization of lentils, availability of cost-effective products, and the escalating export of food processing machinery from the region.

Key Companies

Zhengzhou Taizy Machinery Co., Ltd

Taizy

HiTech

Rising industries

Mill Master Machinery Private Limited

SATAKE

Deccan Farm Equipments

Alvan Blanch Development Company

Savco Sales

Puspak

Market by Category

By Product Type:

Mini Dal Milling

Tractor Operated Dal Milling

Combined Dal Milling

By Motor Power:

3.5 HP

5 HP

7.5 HP

10 HP

By Application:

Commercial,

Industrial (Agriculture)

By Mode of Operation:

Semi-Automated

Automated

By Region: