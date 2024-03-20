Food Irradiation Equipment Market Projected to Reach US$ 20,037.9 Million by 2033

Throughout the forecast period from 2023 to 2033, the global food irradiation equipment market is anticipated to experience steady growth, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.8%. Projections suggest that the market will expand from its 2022 valuation of US$ 13,800 million to reach US$ 20,037.9 million by the conclusion of 2033.

Food irradiation represents a distinctive method wherein X-rays, electron beams, and gamma rays are employed to preserve, disinfect, and sterilize food products. This innovative process plays a vital role in reducing food spoilage caused by parasites, bacteria, and insects, thereby enhancing food safety and extending shelf life.

Food Irradiation Equipment Market Drivers: A Recipe for Growth

The food irradiation equipment market is experiencing a surge in interest due to several key drivers:

Rising Food Safety Concerns: The increasing number of foodborne illness outbreaks has consumers and food producers alike seeking solutions to ensure food safety. Food irradiation effectively eliminates harmful bacteria, parasites, and insects, minimizing the risk of foodborne illnesses.

Growing Demand for Minimally Processed Foods: Consumers are increasingly seeking fresh and minimally processed foods. Food irradiation can extend the shelf life of these products without compromising their quality or resorting to harsh chemical preservatives. This trend aligns perfectly with the rise of organic and clean-label food movements.

Stricter Food Safety Regulations: Governments around the world are implementing stricter regulations to control foodborne pathogens. Food irradiation is increasingly recognized as a safe and effective method for complying with these regulations.

Increased Public Awareness: Growing public awareness of the benefits of food irradiation can lead to wider acceptance of this technology. Educational campaigns highlighting the safety and efficacy of food irradiation can address consumer concerns.

Key Companies

Food Technology Service Inc.

Sterigenics International Inc.

Gray Star Inc.

Ionisos SA

Nordion Inc.

Reviss Services Ltd.

Sadex Corporation

Sterix Isomedix Services

Scantech Sciences Inc.

Phytosan SA De C

Tacleor LLC.

Market Outlook by Category

By Source:

Gamma Radiation

X-Ray Radiation

Electron Beam Radiation

By Technology:

Ultra High Pressure

Steam Pasteurization

Food Coating

Ozone Treatment

By End User:

Food Processing Industries

Food Packaging Industries

By Region: