Preventive Healthcare Technologies and Services Market Value to Exceed US$ 557.47 Million by 2028: Transparency Market Research Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-20 — /EPR Network/ — Transparency Market Research Inc. –

The worldwide Preventive Healthcare Technologies and Services market recorded a valuation of US$ 217.09 million in 2020 and is projected to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13% from 2021 to 2028. By the conclusion of 2028, the global preventive healthcare technologies and services sector is anticipated to achieve a valuation of US$ 557.47 million.

Get Sample PDF: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=822&utm_source=ExpressPress&utm_campaign=MansiR_ExpressPress

Analysts highlight the current market landscape, noting a growing trend among pharmacists and hospitals towards investing in computer systems and software products. This strategic move aims to ensure a reliable supply of life-saving drugs and medical devices, particularly amidst the ongoing challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, despite the evident benefits, the high costs associated with the installation and maintenance of healthcare IT infrastructure, coupled with deficient patient engagement activities, often act as deterrents for physicians and pharmacists in adopting these preventive healthcare technologies.

Preventive healthcare involves preemptive measures aimed at disease prevention through early detection or immunization. It focuses on monitoring and immunizing against diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, chronic respiratory diseases, accidents, diabetes, and specific infectious diseases. In recent times, advancements in technology have significantly expanded the scope and effectiveness of preventive healthcare. The evolution of information technology over the past decade has notably impacted the healthcare sector, fueling the growth of the global preventive healthcare technology and services market.

Major Players:

Dilon Technologies, Inc.,Myraid Genetics, Inc.,Novx Systems, Inc.,U-Systems, Inc.,Viatronix, Inc.,Sanofi Pasteur MSD,Merck & Co.,GlaxoSmithKline plc,Lifecom, Inc.,Scripto LLC,Omnicell, Inc.,Alere,Healthways, Inc.,Omron Healthcare, Inc,Medtronic

Proliferation of Digital Systems Holds Potentials for Patient Engagement with Healthcare IT

Favorable government policies promoting awareness and initiatives for preventive healthcare technologies drive global market growth. Healthcare information technology reduces cost burdens and boosts demand for self-monitoring devices. High installation and maintenance costs hinder adoption in developing economies like India, Philippines, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.

Lack of patient engagement activities discourages healthcare IT adoption by physicians and pharmacists. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated digital system adoption, fostering acceptance in developing economies. Telehealth and eHealth mobile apps trends are expected to further expand the healthcare IT market.

Market Segmentation:

Early Detection & Screening Technologies Personalized Medicine Automated Screening Other Advanced Screening Tests



Prophylaxis Technologies Flu Vaccines Meningococcal Vaccines Combined Tetanus-Diphtheria-Pertussis Vaccines Human Papillomavirus Vaccine Other New Vaccines



Advanced Technologies to Reduce Errors Electronic Prescribing Computerized Provider Order Entry Systems Clinical Decision Support System Automated Prescription, Formulation, and Dispensing Smart Infusion Pumps Smart Packaging



Advanced Technologies to Reduce Errors Blood Pressure Monitors Glucose Monitors Cardiac Monitors Asthma Monitors



Rise in Demand for Innovative Technologies: Major Driver

Constructive government policies supporting healthcare information technology and increased awareness drive the global preventive healthcare technologies and services market.

Reduced healthcare costs, aided by healthcare information technology penetration, and rising demand for self-monitoring devices, are significant market drivers.

High installation and maintenance costs hinder the adoption of preventive technologies in emerging markets.

Deficient patient engagement activities present challenges, demotivating physicians and pharmacists from adopting preventive technology.

Get This Exclusive Report, Instantly: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=822<ype=S&utm_source=ExpressPress&utm_campaign=MansiR_ExpressPress

Regions Covered:

North America(USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(UK, Germany, France and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and the Rest of the Asia Pacific region)

South America(Brazil, Argentina and the Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa(GCC and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Future Outlook: The future of the preventive healthcare technologies and services market looks promising, with ongoing advancements in technology and evolving healthcare policies driving innovation and adoption. The market is poised to witness significant growth as stakeholders continue to prioritize preventive healthcare as a cornerstone of public health strategies.

Key Market Study Points:

Market size and growth projections.

Regional analysis to identify growth opportunities.

Market segmentation for targeted strategies.

Assessment of market drivers, challenges, and trends.

Analysis of competitive landscape and recent developments.

Browse More Reports by TMR:

Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market- https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2023/02/01/2599344/0/en/Sustainable-Aviation-Fuel-Market-to-Expand-at-a-CAGR-of-26-2-during-the-Forecast-Period-2022-2050-TMR-Study.html

Hydroelectric Cells Market- https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2023/02/02/2601025/0/en/Hydroelectric-Cells-Market-to-Reach-US-3-0-Bn-by-2031-TMR-Study.html

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn| Twitter| Blog | YouTube