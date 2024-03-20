Skincare Devices Market Size to Surpass US$ 23.9 Billion by End of 2028, as per Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-20 — /EPR Network/ — Transparency Market Research Inc. –

The skincare devices market was valued at US$ 11.4 billion in 2020. Projections indicate a robust growth trajectory, with an anticipated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9% from 2021 to 2028, potentially reaching over US$ 23.9 billion by the conclusion of 2028.

Analysts observe a promising market scenario, driven by the escalating demand for consumer durable electronic goods. This trend presents lucrative revenue opportunities for companies operating within the skincare devices market and eCommerce sectors.

Skincare devices employing spinning discs embedded with aluminum oxide crystals represent a notable innovation in this market. These devices facilitate the exfoliation of skin cells from the skin’s surface, thereby aiding in the regeneration of skin cells at an accelerated pace compared to natural remedies.

Dermatology involves the diagnosis and treatment of skin abnormalities and disorders. Skincare devices serve not only in diagnosing and treating diseases but also in a range of aesthetic applications aimed at enhancing the appearance of the skin and body.

The popularity of cosmetic procedures like liposuction, skin tightening, body contouring, and skin rejuvenation is on the rise, as they contribute to a more youthful and fit appearance for clients. Additionally, there has been an increased demand for skincare devices for procedures such as tattoo removal, scar reduction, and spot reduction.

Major Players:

Alma Lasers, Inc.,Cutera, Inc.,Cynosure, Inc.,GE Healthcare,Human med AG,Lumenis, Ltd.,Michelson Diagnostics,Photomedex, Inc.,Solta Medical, Inc.,Syneron Medical Ltd.

Market Segmentation:

By Type Diagnostic Devices Biopsy Devices Image Guidance Systems Dermatoscopes Treatment Devices Lasabrasion (laser skin resurfacing) Devices Microdermabrasion Devices Electrosurgical Devices Liposuction Devices Cryotherapy Devices LED Therapy Devices



By Application Disease Diagnosis & Treatment Skin Rejuvenation (acne, sun damage, and wrinkles) Hair Removal Cellulite Reduction Skin Tightening & Body Contouring Damage Repair (vascular, pigmented lesions, and tattoo removal)



High Prevalence of Skin Disorders Fueling Demand for Therapeutic Devices

In 2020, the cellulite reduction segment emerged as the top revenue generator in the global skincare devices market, a trend expected to persist throughout the forecast period. Factors such as escalating obesity rates worldwide, growing preference for non-invasive fat removal procedures, and a substantial consumer base willing to invest disposable incomes in such treatments are poised to propel this segment’s growth.

Following closely, the disease diagnosis & treatment segment secured the second-largest revenue share in 2020. Skincare devices play a crucial role in diagnosing and treating various skin disorders and conditions, encompassing skin cancer (both melanoma & non-melanoma), scabies, warts, fungal infections, psoriasis, and pubic lice. With the increasing incidence of these ailments, this segment is anticipated to witness sustained growth in the forecast period.

Regional Outlook:

In 2020, North America held a significant share of 40% in the global skincare devices market, with the U.S. leading the region. Factors such as a growing incidence of skin disorders, an aging population, increased demand for healthcare facilities, and adoption of advanced products and technologies contributed to this dominance.

Asia Pacific is poised to witness a rise in market share in the forecast period. This growth is expected to be driven by various strategies adopted by local players, including product launches, acquisitions, distribution agreements, alliances, and geographical expansion, particularly in China and India.

Skincare Devices Market: Key Drivers

The global skincare devices market is poised for growth during the forecast period, driven by an increase in the incidence of skin disorders such as acne, atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, rosacea, and skin cancer. According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association, acne affects approximately 50 million people in the U.S. annually, with around 85% of individuals aged 12 to 24 experiencing at least minor acne. Moreover, nearly 7.5 million people in the U.S. suffer from psoriasis, while rosacea affects 16 million Americans. Additionally, over 9,500 people are diagnosed with skin cancer in the U.S. every day.

Furthermore, the rising preference for minimally and non-invasive procedures is driving the global skincare devices market. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, approximately 15.6 million cosmetic procedures were performed in the U.S. in 2020, including 2.3 million cosmetic surgical procedures and 13.2 million minimally invasive procedures.

Key Market Study Points

Market Size Estimation and Forecasting.

Analysis of Market Segmentation and Growth Drivers.

Assessment of Regional Dynamics and Market Trends.

Evaluation of Competitive Landscape and Key Players.

Identification of Growth Opportunities and Strategic Recommendations.

