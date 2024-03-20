Enteric Disease Testing Market Value to Surpass US$ 5201.0 Million by End of 2027, as per Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-20 — /EPR Network/ — Transparency Market Research Inc. –

Transparency Market Research's most recent analysis of the global enteric disease testing market, covering the historical span of 2017–2018 and the projected period of 2019–2027, suggests that the prevalence of enteric bacterial infections, marked by their high morbidity rates and rapid transmission, is expected to be a significant driver of market growth in the forthcoming years. The report indicates that in 2018, the global enteric disease testing market was valued at US$ 3.8 billion, with an estimated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3% to reach US$ 5201.0 Mn anticipated from 2019 to 2027.

Untapped market in developing countries: Key Drivers

Numerous epidemiological sources, including the World Health Organization (WHO), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), highlight that approximately 85% of enteric disease cases occur in developing nations. Despite this staggering prevalence, a considerable portion of the affected population lacks access to essential diagnostic facilities due to factors such as limited awareness, insufficient laboratory infrastructure, and challenging economic circumstances prevalent in these regions.

During the forecast period, there is anticipated growth in the adoption of affordable and user-friendly rapid dipstick tests. These tests offer a convenient alternative as they do not necessitate laboratory settings for diagnosis and can be administered by patients themselves, addressing the accessibility gap in resource-constrained settings.

Moreover, in countries with relatively stronger economic conditions such as India, China, Mexico, and Brazil, there is expected to be increased demand for advanced laboratory tests leveraging newer technologies like Enzyme Immunoassay (EIA) and Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests. These technologies offer higher sensitivity and specificity, catering to the evolving diagnostic needs in these regions.

Competitive Landscape:

Segmentation:

Disease Indication

Bacterial Enteric Disease C.difficile Infection Campylobacteriosis Cholera E.coli Infection H.pylori Infection Salmonellosis Shigellosis

Viral Enteric Disease Rotavirus Infection Norovirus Infection

Parasitic Enteric Disease Amebiasis Cryptosporidiosis Giardiasis



Testing Methods

Immunoassay Testing

Conventional Testing

Molecular Diagnostic Testing

End-user

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Physician Offices

Global Enteric disease testing Market: Key Developments

In July 2017, Meridian Bioscience expanded its business by opening Meridian Bioscience Beijing, LLC, a wholly foreign owned enterprise (WFOE) in Beijing, China.

Regions Covered:

North America(USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(UK, Germany, France and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and the Rest of the Asia Pacific region)

South America(Brazil, Argentina and the Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa(GCC and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Market Trends:

Adoption of point-of-care testing for rapid diagnosis.

Integration of molecular diagnostic techniques for enhanced accuracy.

Increasing focus on developing multiplex assays for simultaneous detection of multiple pathogens.

Growing preference for non-invasive testing methods.

Future Outlook: The Enteric Disease Testing Market is anticipated to witness sustained growth in the coming years, driven by technological innovations, increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure, and rising awareness about gastrointestinal health. The market is likely to witness a surge in demand for rapid and accurate diagnostic solutions, fueling the development of novel testing methodologies.

Key Market Study Points:

Analysis of market dynamics, including drivers, challenges, and opportunities.

Assessment of market size and growth potential across different segments and regions.

Examination of key industry trends and technological advancements.

Evaluation of regulatory landscape and its impact on market growth.

Profiling of key market players and competitive landscape analysis.

