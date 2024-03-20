Atrial Fibrillation Market Value to Reach US$ 18.5 Billion by 2031, Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-20 — /EPR Network/ — Transparency Market Research Inc. –

The global atrial fibrillation market reached a value of US$ 10.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2022 to 2031. Analysts predict that by 2031, the market will exceed a value of US$ 18.5 billion.

Hypertension and obesity stand as primary causes of cardiovascular disorders, notably atrial fibrillation, with their prevalence on the rise due to lifestyle-induced habits like excessive alcohol consumption and smoking. Additionally, the growing geriatric population globally heightens the risk of atrial fibrillation. Clinical trials showcasing promising results for combined pharmacological therapy are expected to fuel market growth, addressing existing medical needs. Companies are actively conducting more trials to enhance treatment options for atrial fibrillation sufferers. Advanced treatment procedures such as hybrid ablation and the increasing incidence of atrial fibrillation in emerging economies of Asia are further expected to drive the global market.

Atrial fibrillation, a prevalent cardiac arrhythmia, disrupts the heart’s electrical system, leading to abnormal rhythms. Recognized as one of the most common cardiac rhythm disorders, its treatment is considered strategically vital due to its life-threatening nature and high treatment costs. The rising global geriatric population is expected to be a significant driver of the atrial fibrillation market in the forecast period.

Key Players:

AtriCure, Inc., Biosense Webster, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Boston Scientific Corporation, Bristol-Myers Squibb Corporation, CardioFocus, Inc., Endoscopic Technologies, Inc., Sanofi Aventis, St. Jude Medical, Inc., and Johnson & Johnson Ltd, among others.

Market Segmentation:

Treatment Type Pharmacological Treatment Anti-arrhythmic Drugs Anti-coagulant Drugs Non-pharmacological Treatment Catheter Ablation Radiofrequency Based Cryoablation Based HIFU (High Intensity Focused Ultrasound) Based Microwave Based Laser Based Maze Surgery Electric Cardioversion



Market Drivers and Challenges:

Drivers: Growing prevalence of atrial fibrillation, technological advancements in treatment modalities, increasing geriatric population, and rising awareness about cardiovascular diseases.

Growing prevalence of atrial fibrillation, technological advancements in treatment modalities, increasing geriatric population, and rising awareness about cardiovascular diseases. Challenges: High treatment costs, lack of skilled healthcare professionals, and regulatory challenges may hinder market growth.

Market Trends:

Adoption of minimally invasive procedures for AF treatment.

Integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning in AF diagnosis and management.

Rising demand for catheter ablation procedures.

Focus on personalized medicine and precision treatment approaches.

Key Developments in Global Atrial Fibrillation Market

In January 2022 , Voluntis, an Aptar Pharma company and leader in digital therapeutics has entered into a partnership agreement with AliveCor, Inc. for Advance Management of Atrial Fibrillation for Patients with Cancer

, Voluntis, an Aptar Pharma company and leader in digital therapeutics has entered into a partnership agreement with AliveCor, Inc. for Advance Management of Atrial Fibrillation for Patients with Cancer In July 2021 , AliveCor, Inc. and Acutus Medical have announced a partnership to evaluate the integration of data collection tools across the cardiology continuum of care, with the goal of improving arrhythmia treatment and disease management

, AliveCor, Inc. and Acutus Medical have announced a partnership to evaluate the integration of data collection tools across the cardiology continuum of care, with the goal of improving arrhythmia treatment and disease management In May 2020 , CardioFocus, Inc. announced that it has received the U.S. Food & Drug administration approval for its next-generation HearLight X3 Endoscopic Ablation System. The system can be used for the drug refractory recurrent symptomatic paroxysmal atrial fibrillation treatment.

, CardioFocus, Inc. announced that it has received the U.S. Food & Drug administration approval for its next-generation HearLight X3 Endoscopic Ablation System. The system can be used for the drug refractory recurrent symptomatic paroxysmal atrial fibrillation treatment. In September 2019, iRhythm Technologies, Inc. announced a collaboration with Verily, an Alphabet company, to develop solutions to improve the screening, diagnosis, and management of atrial fibrillation patients (AFib)

Regions Covered:

North America(USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(UK, Germany, France and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and the Rest of the Asia Pacific region)

South America(Brazil, Argentina and the Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa(GCC and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Future Outlook: The future of the atrial fibrillation market looks promising with ongoing research and development efforts, technological innovations, and a shift towards patient-centric care. Advancements in treatment modalities, including ablation techniques, pharmacotherapy, and emerging therapies like gene therapy, hold the potential to revolutionize AF management, improving patient outcomes and quality of life.

Key Market Study Points:

Market dynamics analysis including drivers, challenges, opportunities, and trends.

Competitive landscape assessment highlighting key players, market strategies, and recent developments.

Regional analysis to identify growth opportunities across different geographies.

Market segmentation to understand specific demands and trends within various segments.

Regulatory landscape analysis to gauge the impact on market growth and product approvals.

