Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals Market Value to Cross US$ 19 Billion by 2031, Transparency Market Research

The global market for physician-dispensed cosmeceuticals reached US$ 8.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2031, reaching US$ 19 billion by 2031. Analysts anticipate steady expansion, fueled by rising product demand and improved resolution of supply chain challenges amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brands operating in this market face scrutiny regarding potential side effects, prompting increased emphasis on physician consultation. To address this, companies are ramping up advertising and marketing efforts to raise awareness about the importance of consulting doctors before using cosmeceutical products.

Innovation remains a key focus, particularly in the development of dermatologically-approved skincare cosmeceuticals to cater to the needs of the aging population. Additionally, increased education among women and the proliferation of smartphones in rural areas of Asia Pacific, including India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, are driving heightened product adoption rates.

Increase in Consumer Consciousness and Awareness: Key Driver

Rise in consciousness about personal maintenance among the geriatric population and changing attitudes of middle aged & aging population in developing countries propel the demand for cosmeceuticals for eliminating the outward aging signs

Moreover, increase in awareness about cosmeceuticals among most of the upper- and middle-class women and men in developed countries augments the global physician dispensed cosmeceuticals market. Women’s education in underdeveloped regions has improved access to newspapers, magazines, and advertisements that tend to impart preliminary knowledge to judge genuine and effective cosmeceuticals.

Leading players:

AbbVie Inc. (Allergan),L’Oreal S.A.,Jan Marini Skin Research, Inc.,Athena Cosmetics, Inc.,ZO Skin Health Inc.,Galderma Laboratories, L.P.,Procter & Gamble Co.,The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc.,Merz Pharma,Obagi Cosmeceuticals LLC,iS CLINICAL,Neutrogena,Velius, LLC,Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.,Sientra, Inc.,Dynamic Techno Medicals,Implantech Associates, Inc.,CCA Industries, Inc., and among others

Market Segmentation:

Product Type Face-care Skincare



Indication Skin Lightening or De-pigmenting Rhytide Reduction Anti-Wrinkle/Aging Scar-reducing Others



Entry of Dermatologists and Product Developers to Boost Market Growth

Dermatologists are venturing into the development of cosmeceuticals within their skincare clinics and centers, even establishing individual startups featuring locally produced, cost-effective products. This emerging trend has spurred the entry of new players into developing markets across the Asia Pacific region. Notably, dermatologists are now spearheading cosmetic professional companies focused on manufacturing and promoting cosmeceuticals. For instance, ZO Skin Health, Inc., is among the dermatologist-owned entities that have recently joined the global physician-dispensed cosmeceutical market.

Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals Market: Key Developments

In April 2021 , Neutrogena’s ‘People with Skin’ campaign is part of its long-term commitment to improving skin health for all. The company is committed to improving skin health in the U.S. through advocacy, education, expertise, and transparency through this program.

, Neutrogena’s ‘People with Skin’ campaign is part of its long-term commitment to improving skin health for all. The company is committed to improving skin health in the U.S. through advocacy, education, expertise, and transparency through this program. In April 2019, Merz Pharma, a global leader in medical aesthetics, announced the launch of Belotero Revive, a dermal filler product containing a unique combination of HA and glycerol that is intended to improve skin hydration, elasticity, and firmness, while addressing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Regions Covered:

North America(USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(UK, Germany, France and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and the Rest of the Asia Pacific region)

South America(Brazil, Argentina and the Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa(GCC and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Market Trends:

Customized skincare solutions tailored to individual needs.

Integration of natural and organic ingredients in cosmeceutical formulations.

Adoption of telemedicine for skincare consultations and product recommendations.

Collaborations between dermatologists and skincare brands for product development.

Future Outlook:

The future of the physician-dispensed cosmeceuticals market looks promising, driven by continuous innovation, expanding consumer base, and growing acceptance of advanced skincare solutions. With an increasing focus on holistic wellness and preventive healthcare, the demand for cosmeceuticals is expected to soar in the coming years.

Key Market Study Points:

Consumer preferences and purchasing behavior regarding skincare products.

Regulatory landscape governing the cosmeceuticals market in different regions.

Technological advancements shaping product development and formulation.

Competitive strategies adopted by key players to gain market share.

Impact of socio-economic factors on market growth and adoption.

